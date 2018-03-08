World Kidney Day: 5 Dietary Tips and Tricks To Avoid Kidney Diseases

So this World Kidney Day, lets pledge to take maximum care of these precious organs. Few dietary tweaks can goa long way in managing the health of our kidneys better.
1. Cut Down on Sugar
Dr. Anshul Jai Bharat, a Delhi-based Nutritionist, says, "Most processed food products contain too much sugar, so when it goes to your system it leads to hormonal imbalance and also your blood profile changes. High consumption of these empty calories can cause obesity and diabetes - diseases that directly impact the functioning of your kidneys. You can treat yourself to your favourite dessert or a fast food burger sometimes as long as it does not replace your daily balanced diet."
2. Keep a Check on Phosphorous Intake
Health experts and doctors have issued a warning against excess phosphorous in the human body claiming that it may increase the risk of chronic kidney disease where the phosphate levels in the body shoot up to abnormally high levels. According to them, muscle cramps, numbness, tingling, bone or joint pain and rash are all the symptoms of hyperphosphatemia and people who experience them quite often should consult a doctor at the earliest. Foods that should be strictly avoided, or at least consumed in moderation include soft drinks, chocolates, tinned milk and processed meat," suggests Neerja Jain who works in Nephrology department at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.
3. Say No to Junk Food
Junk food or processed food may cause long-term damage to the kidneys and trigger diabetes. Steer clear of greasy fries or chips or sugary cookies. This may induce changes in glucose transport in the kidney.
4. Keep well hydrated
5. Maintain healthy blood pressure
A healthy blood pressure and healthy kidneys are intertwined in more ways than you would have ever imagined
A high blood pressure could damage blood vessels throughout the body, including the small arteries within the kidneys that are very important for its filtering. Check your blood pressure regularly. Eating a low-salt diet and maintaining a healthy weight all help maintain normal blood pressure.
6. Cut down on Alcohol
Excessive alcohol intake could potentially damage several organs and your precious kidneys are no exception. According to experts alcohol(ethanol) can negatively impact the internal lining of the organ, thereby causing hindrance in the kidney function of filtering blood and balance fluids / electrolytes which can also lead to high blood pressure. Binge dribking may also cause kidneys to shut down and cause acute kidney injury . Keep your alcohol intake in moderate range, that is one to two alcoholic beverage per day.
Here's wishing you all a Happy World Kidney Day 2018