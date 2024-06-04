World Environment Day 2024: 7 Environment-Friendly Food Habits We All Must Follow

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

World Environment Day (WED) is observed annually on June 5th to raise global awareness about pressing environmental concerns. This day sees a host of activities and campaigns, all organized around a specific theme. For 2024, the World Environment Day campaign centres on land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience under the slogan "Our Land. Our Future." This theme underscores the urgent need to protect and revive ecosystems worldwide, a crucial step towards achieving the 'Sustainable Development Goals'. The well-being of humanity, the environment, and the economy fundamentally depends on the responsible management of our planet's natural resources.

Factors such as food wastage, growing populations, intense industrialization, and urbanization have contributed to a rise in global warming. Extreme weather conditions, coupled with a record number of droughts, storms, and heat waves, pose significant risks not only to our climate but also to food crop growth and production.

However, it's never too late to make a positive change. There are some environment-friendly food habits that can serve as simple yet effective solutions to protect nature:

Here's a look at 7 Environment-Friendly Food Habits to Consider:

1. Go Organic:

Organic foods are grown naturally, free from synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. Organic farming promotes a healthy environment for crops and livestock by encouraging soil and water conservation and reducing pollution. Although organic products may be pricier than conventional ones, their positive environmental impact justifies the cost. By choosing organic, you support practices that sustain ecological balance and biodiversity.

2. Use Leftovers:

Food waste is a critical issue worldwide. While some regions suffer from starvation and malnutrition due to food scarcity, others discard billions of tonnes of food waste. This wastage leads to the unnecessary use of chemicals and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. A simple solution is to use leftovers for future meals. Get creative with your leftovers to make new, delicious dishes, thus reducing waste and your carbon footprint.

3. Grow Your Own Food:

Starting a kitchen garden has multiple benefits beyond saving money. Growing your own food reduces your carbon footprint and minimizes the fossil fuels used in transporting produce. Home gardening ensures that your vegetables are grown in harmony with nature and provides a great way to compost food waste, creating a self-sustaining cycle for your soil and promoting healthy growth.

Avoid Packaged Foods: The packaging industry uses a significant amount of plastic and other materials, contributing to environmental pollution. Opt for loose produce and beverages by drinking filtered tap water from a reusable bottle, consuming freshly extracted juices, and eating freshly prepared foods without chemicals and preservatives.

Food wastage should be minimised.

4. Eat Seasonal:

Eating seasonal produce is beneficial for your health as it offers the highest nutritional value. Seasonal foods are fresher and tastier and don't require the chemicals and waxes used to preserve out-of-season produce. Consuming seasonal foods also supports local agriculture and reduces the environmental impact associated with artificial growing practices and long transportation distances.

5. Eat Locally:

Using locally produced ingredients helps minimize the energy consumed by transporting foods over long distances. Locally grown foods support local agriculture, reduce fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions. Eating locally ensures fresher produce, which often translates to better taste and nutrition.

6. Eat Raw:

Incorporating raw foods occasionally into your diet can save energy used by cooking appliances like stoves, ovens, and microwaves. This will help lower your cooking's environmental impact.

Your choices can drive meaningful change and contribute to a healthier planet. Start your eco-friendly food journey today!

Happy World Environment Day 2024.