World Cup 2023: Munch On Tomato Chaat And Cheer For Your Favourite Team

Tomato chaat recipe is a perfect snack for game night.

The excitement in the air is palpable, the jerseys are out, and the friends are gathered around the TV - it's World Cup 2023 match day, and we are all set for a thrilling game night! But what's a match without some tasty party snacks to fuel your enthusiasm? As the tempo of the match rises, our cravings also rise. That's where an easy snack recipe like a chaat gives us the perfect company as we cheer for our country. As every cricket World Cup paints a different history, let's give our snacks also a twist. Presenting - Bangalore-style Tomato Chaat recipe.

Also Read: Best Street Foods Of India That Will Get You Drooling

This chaat is not just tasty; it looks good to serve and is surprisingly healthy too. This unique Indian recipe will have your friends cheering for more! When we were scouting for the perfect party snack recipe for game night to treat our friends with, we found this easy snack recipe on the Instagram page of 'aruna_vijay_masterchef'. Just a quick and we knew this was it!

Before we dive into the game, let's huddle up and prep our ingredients to make the tomato chaat recipe.

How To Make Bangalore-Style Tomato Chaat For World Cup 2023 I Bangalore-Style Tomato Chaat Recipe:

Preparation:

In a big mixing bowl, combine grated carrot, chopped onion, and chopped coriander. Sprinkle in chaat masala, jeera powder, chilli powder, and a pinch of salt. Slice those juicy tomatoes into rounds - thick enough to hold the toppings. Chutney Champions: Set up your condiments like seasoned pros. Have your mint chutney and tamarind chutney ready to give your snack for the World Cup 2023 match viewing the ultimate flavour kick.

Toasted peanuts, puffed rice, and sev are our go-to for adding crunch and texture to your party snack. Keep them on standby for the final assembly.

Also Read: 13 Classic Party Snacks That Are Our All-Time Favourites For Weekends

Final Assembly:

The match has started and your friends have arrived. It's time to put together the snack for game night and present Bangalore-style Tomato Chaat.

Start by placing the round tomatoes on your serving platter. Spoon a generous amount of your masala mix onto the tomatoes. Drizzle some mint chutney and tamarind chutney over the masala mix. This adds a tangy twist that we all love in our Indian chaats. Now sprinkle a handful of toasted peanuts, puffed rice, and sev on top of your chaat. They add the perfect crunch.

Garnish with a few fresh coriander leaves and your tasty party snack is ready.

What makes this tomato chaat recipe truly remarkable is that it's not just a crowd-pleaser; it's a healthy option too. With a mix of veggies, a variety of textures, and minimal oil, it's a snack that scores high on both flavour and nutrition. Enjoy World Cup 2023 with this easy party snack recipe.