World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya's Viral Coconut Water Photo Sparks Memes Fest

A viral photo shows Hardik Pandya having coconut water during the semi final (Photo Credit: X/ iimcomic)

Team India is through to the finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The country is currently celebrating their victory over New Zealand in a semi-final match with many nail-biting overs. India managed to score almost 400 runs in the first innings, and the Kiwis gave a good chase. The Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, where the match took place, was packed with Indian supporters. Several celebrities, including Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor and international football star David Beckham, were present. Also watching from the sidelines was cricketer Hardik Pandya. Having injured his ankle during a match versus Bangladesh (state date), Pandya had to be excused from playing any further in the tournament.

Several pictures of Hardik Pandya during the semi-finals are making the rounds online. One shows him interacting with Ranbir Kapoor. Another shows him greeting David Beckham. But there's one photo in particular that has caught our interest. It shows Pandya casually sipping on coconut water. In the viral photo, he is also seen wearing a beige-coloured hat - such as the kind associated with vacations and leisure. Moreover, it is important to remember that Hardik Pandya had been replaced by Mohammed Shami. The bowler went on to become one of the top-performing players in the tournament, taking a stunning 7 wickets in the semi-final. Pandya's picture has thus spurred many types of memes and jokes online. Check out some of them below:

HR manager seeing the rest of the company work hard. #INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/gaWey3SNUW — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) November 15, 2023

Eat 5 star, do nothing 🤣🤣🤣 — Saumya Tripathi (@SanskariSaumyat) November 15, 2023

Hardik Pandya is more Carribean than West Indian players themselves. pic.twitter.com/BoKHZlYRZZ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 15, 2023

When you have injured yourself.. and are now replaced by the player of the tournament 🔥 😂 #CWC23#Shami#HardikPandyapic.twitter.com/gJKu3a1SKo — Jigarr Jain (@MeinTeraHero) November 16, 2023

Everyone is talking about #Shami, we need to thank this man for India's success at world cup. #HardikPandya is the man of the tournament. #ICCWorldCuppic.twitter.com/9039usI7c0 — Ankush Maria (@mariaankush) November 15, 2023

Before this, a short video clip showing cricketer Suryakumar Yadav snacking during a World Cup match took the internet by storm. Apart from memes and funny GIFs, the viral video also received other types of reactions. An X user took to the social media platform to criticise Yadav. But the latter was not fazed. Take a look at his epic reply here.

