Viral Now: Zomato's Motivational Shout-Out To Paul Van Meekeren's Old 'Uber Eats' Tweet

We often come across inspiring stories of food delivery agents. Recently, a particular story concerning the Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren, who is in India for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, received a lot of interest online. Paul had worked as a delivery boy for Uber Eats. It happened because the cricketer had to make ends meet after the T20 World Cup (originally scheduled to be played in October-November 2020) was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul revealed his story through a post on X (formerly Twitter). A few weeks back, after a match against South Africa, Paul's old tweet surfaced online. Food aggregator Zomato has now used Paul's old tweet to share a motivational message.

On November 15, 2020, Paul van Meekeren wrote, “Should've been playing cricket today. Now I'm delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months. Funny how things change. Hahaha, keep smiling, people.” Now, Zomato shared a picture of Paul holding a ball in his hands with the screenshot of his X post just below. The picture was shared on Instagram with the text, “Dreamers never stop delivering.” The caption read, “From the streets of the UK to the biggest stage in cricket, Paul van Meekeren has delivered a fairytale by making his cricket dream come true.”

Paul van Meekeren re-shared Zomato's post and wrote, “Always delivering Zomato.”

In no time, the comments section was flooded with special messages for Paul van Meekeren. A user wrote, “You have delivered much happiness to the world with your performance and in return earn more respect from all over the world…”

A few wished to see him playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A fan said, “Love the passion for the game from you guys. I hope you are drafted in the IPL along with Van Merwe, Bas Leede, Aryan Dutt and Singh.”

“Nice Gesture by Zomato,” commented a user.

“Deliver all orders on time,” read a comment.

“Very good, Paul! Inspirational to the young Dutch cricketers across the world. Keep believing and work hard. Glad you are wearing your toe guards. Well played mate. Will be cheering on you and the boys whilst we celebrate Diwali,” read another comment.

So far the post has been viewed more than 6,36,000 times.

