Woman Claims To Find Human Finger In Ice Cream Ordered Online

Having ice cream to beat the heat turned out to be a horrifying experience for a woman when she discovered a piece of a human finger in it. According to an ANI post on X (formerly Twitter), the woman had ordered an ice cream from an online delivery app. The post read, "A woman found a piece of a human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online in the Malad area of Mumbai. After which the woman reached Malad police station. Malad police registered a case against the Yummo ice cream company and sent the ice cream for investigation. Police have sent the human organ found in the ice cream to FSL (Forensic): Malad Police." Further details are awaited.

This is not the only incident of contaminated food delivery from an app. Recently, a man claimed to have found a live worm in an orange ordered through Zepto. The customer had also posted a video of the worm moving inside the orange. Zepto had responded to the post. Read all about it here.

In another incident, a Pune man reported to have found a chicken piece in veg paneer biryani he had ordered on Zomato from PK Biryani House in Karve Nagar, Pune. Although he managed to get a refund, he said that it hurt his sentiments as he is a vegetarian. Read more about it here.



Food and grocery delivery apps have made our lives easier but such incidents have raised concerns about food safety and hygiene.

