Woman Claims To Find Human Finger In Ice Cream Ordered Online

A post on X by ANI gave the details of the incident.

Woman Claims To Find Human Finger In Ice Cream Ordered Online

Ice creams are popular in summer.

Having ice cream to beat the heat turned out to be a horrifying experience for a woman when she discovered a piece of a human finger in it. According to an ANI post on X (formerly Twitter), the woman had ordered an ice cream from an online delivery app. The post read, "A woman found a piece of a human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online in the Malad area of Mumbai. After which the woman reached Malad police station. Malad police registered a case against the Yummo ice cream company and sent the ice cream for investigation. Police have sent the human organ found in the ice cream to FSL (Forensic): Malad Police." Further details are awaited. 

Also Read: Woman Orders Veg Meal, Served Chicken On Flight, Air India Responds

This is not the only incident of contaminated food delivery from an app. Recently, a man claimed to have found a live worm in an orange ordered through Zepto. The customer had also posted a video of the worm moving inside the orange. Zepto had responded to the post. Read all about it here.

In another incident, a Pune man reported to have found a chicken piece in veg paneer biryani he had ordered on Zomato from PK Biryani House in Karve Nagar, Pune. Although he managed to get a refund, he said that it hurt his sentiments as he is a vegetarian. Read more about it here


Food and grocery delivery apps have made our lives easier but such incidents have raised concerns about food safety and hygiene. 
 

.