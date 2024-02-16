'I Could Have Eaten Them': Man Spots Live Worm In Orange Ordered From Zepto; Company Responds

Watch: Man finds live worm in orange ordered from grocery delivery app (Photo: X/JanardhanChill)

Food and grocery delivery platforms have made our lives easier. We can now order any big or small grocery items at the click of a button. However, customers still need to check whether the food they receive is safe for consumption. A recent case was reported by a Zepto customer who used the grocery delivery app to order oranges. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the man with the username 'Janardhan Chilmula', reported that he spotted a live worm inside one of the oranges.

He wrote, "I ordered oranges from @ZeptoNow and found a live worm in one of the oranges I received."

He followed it up by writing, "Unable to complain on Zepto... What kind of service are you providing; no help from the app."

The customer shared a picture and even a video in which you can see the worm moving. Check out the tweet here:

Here's How Zepto Responded:

Soon, Zepto Cares, the support page for Zepto, responded to the tweet, "Hi, This shouldn't have happened. Could you please DM us your registered contact details? Our team will look into this right away."

Addressing the complaint, the grocery delivery app apologised to the customer and initiated the refund. They also assured that "such incidents would not recur in the future" and they would "investigate the store's safety measures to prevent similar issues from occurring."

I recv a call from @zeptocares, the social media admin. He apologized for the issue, initiated the refund, & assured me that such incidents would not recur in the future. He also mentioned that they wld investigate the store's safety measures to prevent similar isues frm ocuring. — Janardhan Chilmula (@JanardhanChill) February 15, 2024

Requesting the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take due action, the customer wrote, "I request @fssaiindia to address such issues. If I hadn't noticed, I could have eaten them. I appreciate the swift response and action from @zeptocares and @ZeptoNow."

Have you ever faced food safety issues while using a delivery app? Share with us in the comments.