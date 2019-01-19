Winter Skin Care Tips: Easy Tips To Keep Your Skin Glowing This Winter

Winters are here and so is the time of dull, dry and pale skin - all thanks to this cold weather. The condition worsens as we enjoy all the winter 'comforts' like heaters and blowers, being out in the sun and bathing with hot water. An overall lack of external and internal nourishment can all lead to itchiness, dry and parched skin and generally unhappy looking skin. So, it is time to take extra care of our skin and follow basic routines to keep our skin glowing even in this chilly weather. These simple and natural tips are just what you need to follow for a glowing skin:



1. Moisturise Your Skin

Moisturising is one of the most important steps that one must do to have a glowing skin in winters. It helps in keeping our skin hydrated and makes sure that the skin does not lose its natural oil. You can choose a plethora of natural moisturisers like coconut oil, castor oil, olive oil, buttermilk, cucumbers, et al.



2. Drink Water Regularly

During winters, we tend to avoid drink water as we feel less dehydrated; however, we lose water from our body in so many ways without realising. Therefore, it is imperative to load up on water even during cold winter days. Refill your system with water and get a glowing skin without having to worry about dullness anymore.



3. Wash Your Face With Lukewarm Water

Hot showers in winters may relax your muscles, but nothing can worse for your skin condition than hot water. It makes your skin dry and flaky. The effects are even more adverse if you have a sensitive skin. We cannot switch to cold water bath, of course, but we can definitely save our facial skin by washing it with lukewarm water. This way you wouldn't feel cold and also wouldn't let natural oils slough off easily from your face.



4. Replenish Your Skin At Night

If you wish to see a healthy skin, you must not forget to replenish it at night when you are resting for about 7-8 hours. Indulge in deep moisturizing with oils before you sleep so you can wake up with a beautifully supple skin.

These handy tips may help you get through the harsh effects of winter and give you a glowing and happy skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.