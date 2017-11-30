Winter Nutrition: Include These Vitamins To Keep Winter Cold and Flu at Bay

Winters are here in its full force and so is the scare of winter cold, cough, flu and infections. With the dip in temperatures, the immunity levels of the body also takes a toll, hence it is important to be doubly armed to beat the virus and bacteria that are waiting to take over your perfectly healthy state. Here are some essential vitamins and minerals that may help you do that effectively.Vitamin A, helps strengthen cells on the outer layer of skin, which happens to be the body's first defence against harmful bacteria and viruses, Vitamin A also helps healthy cell growth in the linings of the body's hollow structures, including the nose, throat, stomach and gut.Sources: Sweet potato, broccoli, carrots, spinach, and meats, fish and eggsWith shorter days, the biggest natural source of the vitamin, sunshine - gets considerably reduced in this season. In addition to this, the high levels of pollutants present in the air prevent, the little sunshine that we do get from being an effective source of the vitamin.Sources: Mushrooms, fatty fish, cheese, egg yolksVitamin C is one immunity booster which should be your companion all through the year. It helps boost the immune system naturally, add extra flu-fighting punch to any winter meal plan and also keep the inflammatory issues at bay.Sources: All citrus fruits, cauliflower, apples, guavaProtein is one of the most important nutrients in the human body, second only to water. Lysine is a protein that helps the body heal and prevents cold sores. A diet rich in these foods will contribute to a well-functioning immune system and promote a faster recovery during cold or flu.Sources: Chicken, fish, yogurt, eggs, milk and cheeseZinc and selenium also play a crucial role in helping the body to fight infection, and maintain the body's defence system.Sources: Mushrooms, spinach, chicken, kale, cabbageIn addition to these, it is also essential to get enough physical activity and eating a healthy and balanced diet to keep the winter woes at bay.