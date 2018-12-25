Winter Care: Here's How Just A Teaspoon of Honey May Help Soothe Cold and Cough

Winters are here in full swing and households up north have started resorting to the age-old remedies to keep themselves warm and immune to the winter woes. The chilly weather brings along various infections that are known to cause common cold, cough and flu. Our bodies can fight the bacteria only to an extent, which is why doctors advise against eating junk and cold foods outside. Cold aerated drinks and ice creams are no good either. In winters, along with covering oneself in the warmest winter gears, one also needs to ensure there is a steady inflow of vital nutrients and antioxidants to keep the infections at bay. One such nutrient-dense superfood that has been a favourite in Indian households is honey. In fact, many children across the country start their day with a spoonful of honey to ward off seasonal infections.

What Makes Honey So Effective For Immunity?

Honey is packed with many essential vitamins and antioxidants. It is enriched with vitamin C, D, E, K and B complex and beta-carotene. Often dubbed as a natural antibiotic, the properties of honey can work wonders to soothe cold and cough. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, honey is an excellent cough suppressant, which could also help children sleep better. "Types of honey shown to work well for coughs include buckwheat, eucalyptus, citrus, or labiatae (mint family) varieties. The antimicrobial properties of manuka honey make for a good choice if you or your child has a cold", notes the book.

According to a 2012 study published in the Journal Pediatrics, just two teaspoons of honey is effective in combating a persistent cough. You can also mix manuka honey with warm water if the plain taste of honey is too much for you. Manuka honey is produced in Australia and New Zealand from the nectar of the manuka tree. Delhi-based Nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat says starting your day with a warm concoction of a spoonful of honey and lemon juice (from half a lemon) and a cup of warm water is an effective immunity booster and detox drink.

Honey And Black Pepper Kadha For Cold

You can also try making this magical Ayurvedic kadha at home. In a container of water (one cup), add half a teaspoon of ground tulsi leaves, half a teaspoon of black pepper and half a teaspoon of chopped ginger. Bring it to boil. To sweeten the concoction, add a teaspoon of honey. Consume this beverage lukewarm.

So give this sweet superfood a chance this winter season and see its effect on your immunity.

