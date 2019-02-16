Winter Beauty Tips: Drink Just This 1 Desi Juice To Keep Your Skin And Hair Healthy!

Amla or Indian gooseberry is gaining its rightful place in the spotlight among Indian superfoods that are essential for good health. Amla murabba or pickled amla is incredibly popular and is a winter treat that is prepared and consumed in many Indian households. Amla is available in both fresh and powder form and serves to treat a number of problems, big and small. From promoting weight loss to boosting immunity and maintaining a healthy and glowing skin and shiny hair, amla has multifarious uses and this is why it finds use in a number of Ayurvedic preparations. Amla juice is another form that the desi berry is consumed in. The juice, albeit bitter, is quite popular for its digestive and other health benefits. But did you know that drinking amla juice during winter can also help you maintain healthy hair and skin?

Amla juice has a number of beauty benefits as well. The light green berry is extremely rich in Vitamin C. The concentration of ascorbic acid or vitamin C present in amla, and by extension amla juice, by far exceeds the concentration of the vitamin in citrus fruits like lemons and oranges and even guavas. Vitamin C is an essential vitamin for winters, as it helps the body keep cold, cough and illnesses away. But the beauty benefits of drinking amla juice are no less. Let's look at how drinking amla juice can be your key to maintaining healthy hair and skin this winter.

Winter skincare and haircare tips: Drink amla juice to maintain healthy skin and hair during winters

Amla Juice For Healthy Skin And Hair During Winters

1. Amla Juice For Healthy Skin During Winters

Indian gooseberry, like all the rest of the berries, is chock-full of inflammation-fighting antioxidants, which are essential for a healthy skin texture. During winters, the skin tends to lose its natural oils and elasticity. Drinking amla juice can help you regain the plumpness and elasticity, as the incredible amount of vitamin C in it, promotes collagen production in the skin.

2. Amla Juice For Healthy Hair During Winters

The skin on your scalp tends to turn flaky during winters, due to the loss of natural oils in them. Due to the presence of Vitamin C, amla juice helps keep dandruff and dry scalp at bay, thus promoting hair health during winters. Additionally, amla juice may help flush out toxins from the system, thus helping in maintaining healthy skin and hair.

Make sure you only opt for organic amla juice, instead of processed or preservative-laden amla juice. Make sure you read the label at the back of your pack of amla juice, to ensure that it doesn't contain hidden sugars or artificial flavouring.

