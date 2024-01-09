Why You Should Not Consume Raw Spinach - A Warning From Nutrition Experts

Spinach can be consumed in different forms.

Spinach, with its vibrant green leaves and a plethora of health benefits, has become a staple in our diets. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, spinach has been celebrated for its role in promoting heart health, bone strength, and overall immunity. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "the vegetable boasts a myriad of antioxidant flavonoids that combat inflammation and protect against heart disease." We have seen many people consuming spinach in juices, salads and smoothies, and it seemed like a great way to reap the health benefits of spinach. However, recent warnings from nutrition experts urge caution when it comes to consuming this leafy green in its raw form.

Is It OK To Eat Spinach Raw? Know The Hidden Dangers Stated By Experts

While spinach offers numerous health perks, it also harbours a potential danger, especially when consumed raw. Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach Dimple Jangda surprised us with the many disadvantages of eating raw spinach.

The culprit here is oxalate, a compound found in high concentrations in spinach. "Spinach has a high concentration of a compound called oxalate, which is very difficult for the body to absorb and assimilate. One glass of spinach juice or a spinach smoothie is equal to 8-10 times the oxalate compound that your body can possibly handle. It binds with the calcium in your body and leads to calcification of stones in your kidneys and your gallbladder."

Nmami Agarwal, a renowned nutritionist, emphasizes the risks of consuming raw spinach in an Instagram video. She explains that oxalic acid in spinach interferes with mineral absorption, particularly calcium and iron, contributing to kidney stone formation. While blending spinach in smoothies is popular, it fails to eliminate oxalic acid as it breaks down the fibre content.

Potential Threats Of Consuming Raw Spinach:

Dimple Jangda warns that eating raw spinach in high quantities may lead to "gut health issues like indigestion, bloating gases, flatulence, constipation, diarrhoea, irritable bowel syndrome. It can also deposit in the breast tissues and cause health issues for women."

"While it's giving you that short-term relief or making you run to the bathroom you think you're detoxifying, you're actually triggering a symptom called irritable bowel syndrome," she added.

What Is The Healthiest Way To Eat Spinach?

To enjoy spinach without the associated risks, it is recommended to either boil or blanch it. This not only preserves its nutritional value but also enhances its availability. The book 'Healing Foods' says cooked spinach, as compared to raw spinach, has increased iron content, beta-carotene, lutein, vitamins, and minerals.

According to Nmami Agarwal, lightly cooking spinach is the solution, significantly reducing oxalate levels by 30% to 87%. She also warns not to overcook it or else it will lose its nutritional content.

Instead of smoothies and juices, enjoy spinach in soups, curries, or as a sauteed side dish.

