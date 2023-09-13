6 Delectable Spinach Recipes From Different Parts Of India

Try these regional spinach recipes for a flavourful meal

Easy Spinach Recipes:Spinach or palak is a leafy green veggie that is commonly consumed in several parts of the country. It is used to make a variety of food items, from snacks and accompaniments to sabzi preparations, soups and much more. Some regions have their traditional spinach recipes that use specific ingredients and cooking techniques. If you're planning to cook palak for your next lunch or dinner, we invite you to take inspiration from these regional delicacies. Many of them can easily be made at home. Here are a few spinach recipes you must try:

Here Are 6 Delicious Spinach Recipes From Different States Of India:

1. Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer is considered to be one of the most popular dishes of Punjabi cuisine and has fans around the globe. A flavourful palak saag mixed with stir-fried pieces of paneer, this dish spells comfort and satisfaction. Palak paneer is best enjoyed with hot rotis, naan or parathas. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Chicken Saagwala

Spinach Recipes: Chicken saagwala is a delectable North Indian palak dish. Photo Credit: iStock

This is another North Indian dish you must not miss out on. Tender pieces of chicken are cooked in a rich and flavourful spinach gravy. The combination of chicken and saag is a wonderful one, as you will discover. This non-veg delicacy can be an impressive addition to your weekend or party menu. Watch the recipe video here.

3. Maharashtrian Takatla Palak

Spinach Recipes: Takatla palak may remind you of a besan kadhi. Photo Credit: iStock

If you want to make spinach in the Maharashtrian style, opt for Takatla Palak. Here, the leafy green veggie is cooked with chana dal, peanuts, besan, buttermilk and spices, which results in a kadhi-like dish. It is a flavourful treat you can enjoy with rice or bhakri. Read the detailed recipe here.

4. Kerala-Style Keerai Molagootal

Now, coming to South India, Keerai Molagootal is a Keralite delicacy you are sure to love. This spinach curry also incorporates toor dal in it. Doesn't that sound interesting? This wholesome dish is a great choice in any season. Here's the complete recipe.

5. Keerai Masiyal

Spinach Recipes: South Indian dishes combine palak with lentils. Photo Credit: iStock

This is also a South Indian spinach recipe brimming with nutrients and flavour. Keerai Masiyal may be cooked as just a simple saag-like dish, or it may incorporate some lentils in it. Either way, there's no denying that it leaves you feeling well-satiated. Click here for the recipe.

6. Bengali Palak Saag

Ever tried a Bengali palak recipe? If not, you have to taste this one at least once. This saag is unique because it includes not only palak or leafy greens but also a few other veggies. Bengali Palak saag is an irresistible medley of textures and flavours. Here's the step-by-step recipe for it.

Try these regional spinach recipes soon and discover a new way to enjoy this vegetable!

