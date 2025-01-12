When In Amritsar, Ananya Panday Treated Herself To Amritsari Kulcha And Lassi

Ananya Panday's foodie posts always strike a chord with her fans and followers. On Saturday, the actress shared a series of snaps from her recent visit to Amritsar, accompanied by her sister, Rysa Panday, and their mother, Bhavana Pandey. While the trio's pictures from their visit to the Golden Temple stood out, the food-centric images also grabbed our attention. During her visit to the iconic tourist spot, Ananya savoured the famous dish of Amritsar - Amritsari Kulcha! On her plate, we spotted a kulcha cut into equal pieces, each generously topped with butter.

The meal was accompanied by chane ki sabzi, tangy chutney, sliced onions, and pickle. And, of course, a kulhad full of lassi completed the authentic Punjabi feast. "Sabr. Shukr. Simran. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh," the actress wrote in her caption. Take a look:

Also Read: Ananya Panday's Birthday Wish For Sara Ali Khan Featured This Adorable Cake Moment

After her visit to Punjab, Ananya Panday made a stop in Delhi. How do we know? Her Instagram Stories provide all the proof we need. She shared a snap of a hot chocolate fudge - the perfect winter indulgence. Ananya enjoyed the treat at Nirula's and added a side note: "Can't do Delhi without Nirula's hot chocolate fudge." Take a look:

Ananya Panday's foodie adventures never fail to impress. Recently, she shared a collage of a cosy yet lavish dinner at her home with her close friends, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and their two adorable dogs. The dinner spread was a perfect blend of indulgence and comfort. The first highlight was a platter of bite-sized appetisers, featuring miniature pizzas, flatbreads, and rolled-up ham. For desserts, there was a delectable raspberry tart. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: "Bonjour Paris": Ananya Panday Enjoys Waffles And Cocktails During Paris Fashion Week

Ananya Panday's foodie shenanigans can make anyone crave delicious treats. We can't wait for more such foodie updates.