When In Ahmedabad, Karisma Kapoor Did Not Miss Out On These Foods

Karisma Kapoor enjoyed delicious Gujarati dishes. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)

We love Karisma Kapoor, but we admire her even more when she shares delightful food posts. Whether it's a family gathering or lunch with industry friends, the actress never misses a chance to upload foodie pictures and videos to wow her social media family. On Saturday, Karisma was in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where she indulged in some Gujarati delicacies. To keep her followers in the loop, she uploaded a photo and a video to her Instagram Stories. In the video, a two-tiered tray is visible. On the top tier, there are chutneys, pickles, and a green chilli. Below that, various types of fritters like what look like paneer pakoras, stuffed mirchi bhajiyas, and vadas can be seen. Then, the camera shifts towards a snack box containing different Gujarati snacks like chakli, fafda, mathri, and more. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor followed up with another picture featuring various street food delights. The image includes a plate of pav bhaji, a plate of sev puri, and a bowl full of what appears to be dahi bhalla.

After seeing Karisma Kapoor's post and feeling inspired by the delicious dishes she enjoyed, here are some recipes you can try in your own kitchen:

1. Chakli

A crispy snack made from a dough of rice flour, gram flour, and spices like cumin and sesame seeds. The dough is shaped into spirals and deep-fried until golden brown, resulting in a crunchy texture and savoury flavour. Click here for the recipe.

2. Fafda

Thin and crispy strips made from a batter of gram flour, turmeric, and salt, fried until golden and crunchy. They are served with a tangy chutney or pickle, making them a popular snack in Gujarat, India. Want the recipe? Click here.

3. Mathri

Crunchy and flaky snacks made from a dough of all-purpose flour, semolina, and spices like carom seeds (ajwain) and black pepper. The dough is rolled out, cut into small circles or squares, and deep-fried until it puffs up and turns golden brown. Click here.

4. Pav Bhaji

A flavourful street food dish consisting of a spiced and mashed vegetable curry made with potatoes, peas, tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander. It is served with buttered and toasted bread rolls (pav), often topped with a dollop of butter for added richness. Detailed recipe here.

5. Sev Puri

Crispy puris topped with a mixture of mashed potatoes, chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, tangy tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, and a generous sprinkling of sev (thin gram flour noodles). It's a delicious and tangy snack with a variety of textures and flavours. Click here for the recipe.