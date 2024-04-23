Feeling Guilty After Eating Junk Food? Here's How To Reset Your Body With Right Foods

Junk food hardly makes for a healthy meal.

Indulging in a plate of crispy fries or devouring that extra slice of pizza can leave us feeling satisfied yet guilty. But there's a way to balance those indulgences with smart food choices. Indulging in junk food is a part of life, but it's essential to find balance and nourish our bodies with nutrient-rich foods. Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani, in an Instagram post, reveals what to eat after junk food to nourish our bodies and maintain a sense of equilibrium. By making thoughtful choices and supporting our body's natural detoxification processes, we can enjoy the occasional indulgence guilt-free while maintaining our health and vitality.

How do you clean your body after eating junk food?

Before going into our post-junk food menu, let's understand the rationale behind these choices. Consuming junk food often means loading up on sugar, unhealthy fats, and refined carbohydrates, which can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels and digestive discomfort. "Eating these foods helps flush out sugar from the bloodstream and prevents it from accumulating in your body. The vitamins and antioxidants present in them help settle the stomach, increase the secretion of gastric juice, aid the good bacteria in food absorption, and aid in digestion," says the nutritionist in the video post.

What Should You Eat After Fast Food/Junk Food To Neutralize It:

Rehydrate And Reset Your Body

First things first: hydration is key. After indulging in sugary or salty treats, it's crucial to replenish lost fluids and flush out toxins. Water should be your go-to beverage after every unhealthy indulgence.

What to Eat After Specific Junk Foods:

1. After Desserts:

Having lots of water is a great idea, but a splash of vinegar in your salad dressing can also aid digestion and balance acidity levels in the body.

2. After Instant Noodles:

Swap out the sodium-laden noodles for a crisp, juicy apple. Packed with fibre and essential vitamins, apples help regulate blood sugar levels and promote satiety.

3. After Spicy Food:

If you've set your taste buds ablaze with spicy delights, cool down with a refreshing pear or orange. These fruits provide relief from the heat while supplying a dose of hydration and vital nutrients.

4. After Fried Foods:

Bid farewell to greasy aftertastes with a glass of celery juice. Celery is renowned for its detoxifying properties and can help mitigate the negative effects of fried foods on your body.

5. After Crackers:

Instead of reaching for another handful of crackers, opt for a bowl of oats. Rich in soluble fibre, oats aid in digestion and help stabilize blood sugar levels, keeping you fuller for longer.

6. After Chilli Chicken:

Soothe your palate with a soothing glass of peppermint tea after indulging in spicy delicacies. Peppermint's calming properties can ease digestive discomfort and promote relaxation.

7. After Alcohol:

After a night of revelry, replenish electrolytes and hydrate your body with coconut water. Its natural sugars and electrolytes make it an excellent choice for combating the dehydrating effects of alcohol.

8. After French Fries, Chips, Barbecue Foods:

Counteract the indulgence with a potassium-rich banana. Bananas aid digestion, replenish electrolytes, and provide a natural energy boost.

9. After Pasta and Momos:

After a carb-heavy feast, reach for a serving of yoghurt topped with berries and flaxseeds. Yoghurt's probiotics support gut health, while berries and flaxseeds offer antioxidants and essential nutrients.

Note: This does not mean that you can start digging into unhealthy foods without any fear. Junk food should still be had in moderation only.