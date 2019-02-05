Weight Loss: How To Make Tulsi Tea To Burn Belly Fat

Tulsi or Holy basil is one of the most pivotal herbs in Ayurveda. Its immense healing and medicinal properties are mentioned in many ancient texts and fables too. Many Indian households still plant Tulsi in their courtyards and balconies and even worship it daily. Tulsi or tulsi-based concoctions have been used to ward off cold and cough. It is known to boost digestion naturally, and its strong anti-inflammatory compounds also help in healing injuries and pain. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "eugenol, a constituent of the oil in the basil leaf, has an anti-inflammatory effect on joints and the digestive tract." The book further notes that the herb is also a mild diuretic and is packed with a range of healthy antioxidants that prevent the body from free radical damage. Tulsi leaves could also help assist your weight loss plans. Yes, you heard us! "Having 5-6 Tulsi leaves with water in the morning could help detoxify the body and increase metabolism," notes Dr. Shikha Sharma in her book '101 Weight Loss Tips'.

Tulsi leaves help rev up the body's metabolism. The faster your metabolism, the easier it is to burn calories. Tulsi also helps boost digestion naturally and eliminates toxins from your body.

Since not many people like to chew Tulsi leaves, you could brew them in a tea too. Here's how you can make Tulsi tea for weight loss.

What would you need:

• 3-4 Tulsi leaves

• 1 cup of water

• Half teaspoon honey

How to make Tulsi tea For Fat Loss:

1. In a pan, add a cup of water, Tulsi leaves and bring it to boil.

2. Steep for 2-3 minutes.

3. Strain the tea in a cup.

4. Add half a teaspoon of honey to it for taste. Stir well.

Note: If you want to spruce up the flavour, you can also add ginger or cardamom to the tea while brewing.

Drink this fat burning tea early in the morning for best results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.