Weight Loss: Here's Why You Should Load Up On This Winter Veggie To Cut Belly Fat

Winter is here and our winter cravings for all things indulgent and fattening would follow soon. Hot chocolate, jalebi, rabdi, gajar ka halwa, the list is endless. Needless to say, with winter cravings comes the risk of winter weight gain too. Sadly, winters are also the time that your metabolism is slightly sluggish and you tend to put on weight faster than you would on summer days. Now, there are some of us who make peace with the fact and try to hide our winter weight in loose sweatshirts and oversized hoodies, but for those looking to maintain their body weight and be fit and fab this season, there's some good news too! Winter comes packed with fibre-rich vegetables like spinach, raddish, carrots and methi that are known to promote weight loss. One such winter veggie that is a hit among fitness enthusiasts, athletes and health practitioners is beetroot. The ruby red vegetable may be high in sugar, but is exceptionally low in calories and an ideal vegetable to be added to your weight loss diet.

Weight Loss: Here's Why You Should Include Beetroot In Your Winter Diet



1. Beetroots are rich fibres. Fibres take the longest to break down and digest. Since they stay in your system for long, you feel satiated and don't feel the need to inch towards your next meal so soon.



2. Beetroot is very low in calories. Did you know 100 grams of beetroot contains only 43 calories, which makes it an excellent weight-loss friendly veggie.



3. Beetroot supports liver function and helps detoxifying your body. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "it's phytochemicals stimulate the production of glutathione, a detoxifying antioxidant that combines with an array of antioxidant pigments to aid liver function and neutralise and excrete toxins", a healthy liver leads to a healthy metabolic health, which ensures steady weight loss.

4. Beetroot is also anti-inflammatory in nature, it contains choline, a B vitamin which has antidiabetic properties, writes the book, 'Healing Foods' Beetroot may help prevent weight gain induced due to diabetes.

Beetroot juice is packed with healthy minerals and vitamins like manganese, calcium and potassium. The best way to make most of beetroot;s nutritive goodness is to have it raw and fresh. You can grate them in salads, have them in soups. You can also juice them. Did you know beetroot juice is a traditional remedy to lower blood pressure.



Weight Loss: Here's a delicious carrot and beetroot juice recipe you can try

Carrots are full of both soluble and insoluble fibres. Adding carrot to your beetroot juice may accelerate your weight loss process further.

Ingredients:



• 2 cups chopped beetroot

• 2 cups diced carrot

• half cup water

• 5 tbsp. lemon juice

• a pinch of salt

• a few mint leaves

Method:



1. Take a blender and add carrots, mint leaves and beetroot to it and blend it.

2. Now, add water, lemon juice, and salt.

3. Stir well and pour into a glass.



Drink this healthy juice and see the effect around your waistline yourself!



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.​