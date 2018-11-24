Weight Loss: Drinking Cabbage Juice May Help Lose Weight And Burn Body Fat

There are many healthy beverages you can enjoy while trying to lose weight and one of them is cabbage juice. Yes, you heard us! Cabbage juice is said to help you stay in shape and keep the vital organs in your body like liver healthy. Cabbage is a powerhouse of many essential nutrients that include potassium, vitamin C, and sulphur which is known to help in detoxifying the liver. A glassful of this green goodness will provide you with vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, E, C, K, calcium, iron, iodine, potassium, sulphur, and folate that make it a superhero among the category of leafy vegetables. We give you some interesting reasons to add cabbage to your daily diet to lose weight and burn body fat.

Cabbage juice is rich in dietary fibre, which helps keep you fuller for longer, thereby, preventing cravings and hunger pangs. This further reduces the chances of loading up on extra calories. Cabbage juice is low in calories as compared to other beverages, which is mostly why it is considered a weight loss drink. About one cup serving of cabbage juice has 22 calories and negligible fat. Cabbage juice has antioxidants including vitamins C and K, which help in reducing the negative impact of cell-damaging free radicals in the body. It helps in improving digestion by eliminating all the waste material present in the intestines. A good digestive system is the key to lose weight in a healthy way. Cabbage juice contains indole-3 carbonile antioxidant that plays a significant role in detoxifying your liver. Liver is an organ that plays a crucial role in various metabolic functions of the body. Cabbage helps in improving bowel movements, thereby keeping liver health in check.

How to make cabbage juice for weight loss?

Take cabbage and chop it well. You could add other veggies or fruits like ginger and apple to it to make it even more effective. Now boil the pieces with water for about four to five minutes. Now take boiled pieces and blend it. You will require some amount of water to adjust the consistency of the juice. Now pout the juice in a glass and add a dash of lemon juice in it and mix it well. Your cabbage juice is ready!

Don't forget to complement this amazing juice with a healthy diet and exercises to lose weight, the healthy way.