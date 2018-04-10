Weight Loss: Can Bananas Help You Lose Weight? Losing weight is not an easy task and requires lot of efforts; both in terms of diet control and exercise.

There is no denying the fact that banana is an excellent source of various essential vitamins and minerals; however, this wonder fruit could possibly aid in weight loss as well. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND, "Bananas are high in fibre and provide satiation, which in turn aids in weight loss. They help with sugar cravings and boost metabolism."



Apart from this, bananas are a powerhouse of nutrients that help in proper functioning of the body and keep you healthy. According to Dr. Shilpa, "It is a great snack which can be consumed in between meals and is also considered as a great pre-workout food. Bananas are high on potassium, so they help in lowering the blood pressure as well. Rich in macronutrients magnesium, calcium and folate, bananas are nutritionally healing and should be consumed without any fear of gaining weight." However, at the same time, one must not forget that excess of anything could have adverse effects on one's overall health; hence, moderation is the key.



If you're on a weight loss spree and wondering which fruit to include in your daily diet, then bananas could come to help.



