Weight Loss: 5 Protein-Rich Indian Lunch Recipes You Can Try At Home

Are you on a weight loss spree? By now you may have understood the importance of a healthy balanced diet in your journey. There are plenty of fad diet trends that may appear to be easy and a quicker route to a toned belly, but the truth is that there is no shortcut to healthy weight loss. You have to take it slow, make some wise choices and commit to your diet. One of the oldest and most trusted weight loss strategies is cutting down on carbohydrates and upping protein intake. A typical Indian spread as we all know is quite high on carbs. Now you do not need to cut down on carbs completely, as that may take a drastic toll on your health. But you can swap them with complex carbohydrates that are full of fibre. Additionally, you can also look for more protein sources to add to your lunch spread. And guess what, you don't even need to look that far! A typical Indian kitchen pantry is filled with ingredients that make a good source of protein. Protein helps induce satiety and regulates the hunger hormone ghrelin.

Here are 5 Protein-Rich Indian Lunch Recipes You Can Try At Home

1. Oats Khichdi: Comforting, filling and oh-so nutritious, packed with the protein-dense goodness of oats, this delicious khichdi is an ideal addition to your weight loss diet. Team it with yogurt for best experience.

2. Palak Paneer: Paneer made with low-fat milk is an excellent source of protein. Add to it the healthy and antioxidant-rich spinach leaves and there you have a winner!

3. Ghia Chana Dal: This delicious dal recipe is made with the goodness of Bengal gram dal and bottle gourd. Lentils are considered to be one of the best sources of plant-based proteins. On the other hand, lauki is an excellent weight-loss friendly food too. A 100 grams serving of bottle gourd contain about 15 calories, and a mere 1 gram of fat. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

4. Anda Bhurji: Egg lovers, raise your hand! Is there anything more versatile than eggs? This breakfast favourite can be a star at your lunch spread too! Try this delicious recipe and up your protein intake.

5. Sookhe Kale Chane: Black chickpeas are a good source of plant-based protein too. This sumptuous recipe by Chef Niru Gupta can be paired with whole wheat chapatis or brown rice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.