Weight Loss: 5 High Protein Vegan Foods To Cut Belly Fat 

Veganism has found plenty of fans across the world. Some of our most loved celebrities like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Anushka Manchanda too have turned vegans in the recent past. Veganism as a philosophy abstains use of all kinds of animal-based products, be it in their diet, clothing or cosmetics. While a large part of India does not consume a meat-based diet, we are still heavily reliant on dairy products, be it milk, paneer or ghee. In veganism, you refrain even from using dairy. Under such restrictions, vegans may find it hard to fulfill their protein requirement. Whether you want to gain muscles or are looking for sustainable weight loss, you need to include ample protein in your diet. Protein induces satiety. It also increases levels of appetite-reducing hormones and hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less, thereby promoting weight loss.

Here are some vegan protein-rich foods that you can stock up on:

1. Tofu and Similar Soy Products: Tofu is made of soy milk, which is an excellent alternative to regular milk sourced from animals. You can cook tofu the way you cook paneer. Toss it in salads, use it as fillings in sandwiches, or have it as tikkas.

2. Beans: Be it kidney beans, black beans or chickpeas, all are an excellent source of protein and essential amino acids. You can experiment with them in form of salads, sprouts and curries.

3. Legumes: The range of dals that we Indians use in our desi preparations is worth a chronicle of its own. Legumes are a rich source of digestible fibre. Fibre takes long to break down, which keeps you full for longer and further prevents cravings.

4. Chia seeds: An ounce (28 grams) serving of chia seeds contains about 4 grams of high-quality protein. Chia seeds are also a good source of fibre, which makes it an ideal superfood to cut that bulge.

5. Green peas: Green peas or matar also make for an excellent plant-based source of protein. They are also high in various vitamins, antioxidants and minerals such as thiamine and manganese, which makes it a healthy addition to weight loss diet.

Try including these foods in your diet and see the effect on your waistline. Make sure you supplement your diet with a disciplined fitness regimen too.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.