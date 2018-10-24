Weight Loss: 3 High-Protein Dal (Lentil) Snacks You Can Include In Your Weight Loss Diet

Indian kitchens are a treasure trove of healthy ingredients that deserve more credit than they usually get. Take for instance dal. Dal is a staple in every regional cuisine; you would find it in every gathering, be it of any scale. But did you know, in addition to being a flavourful addition to your thali, a bowl of dal comes packed with many essential nutrients too! If cooked well, it can aid digestion, protect heart from bad cholesterol, help manage diabetes, and boost energy too. Dal like moong, masoor and urad are also known for their weight loss properties. These dals are packed with protein. Protein takes long to digest, suppresses hunger pangs, boosts the "thermic effect of food" (TEF) and promotes fat burning. Dal is also packed with good quality fibres; there are about 16 grams of fibre per 100 grams of moong.





How Does Dal Promote Weight Loss



The way you cook your dal plays a determining role in your weight loss efforts. If you prepare it with fatty oils, it may not be so fruitful, but if you prepare it with healthy ingredients, dal can actually help you shed those extra pounds. Moong dal is low in fat content and very high on protein. In fact, moong dal is considered to be one of the best plant-based sources of protein.



Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora says, "Moong dal is extremely light and high on protein. The high quantum of fibre present in the dal keeps you satiated for long. These two factors make moong dal an effective option for weight loss. She adds, "One of the best weight loss-friendly snacks is moong dal chilla. Soak the dal and grind well. To this fine paste, add veggies of your choice and salt as per your taste. Take a dosa pan and prepare your low-fat chilla. Chilla is a healthy swap for moong dal ka paratha, especially for those with gluten sensitivity."

Here some delicious and protein-rich dal-based snacks you can prepare at home





1. Sprouts: Sprouts are actually germinating seeds, which are in the process of transforming into a plant. The germinating seeds are loaded with nutrients. Hence, sprouts are always encouraged to be included in the diet than seeds soaked in water for a few hours. You can mix your sprouts with chopped onions, tomatoes and cucumber. Sprinkle some chat masala over it and enjoy. Here's a recipe of the same.

Weight loss: Sprouts may assist healthy weight loss

2. Moong dal chilla: A moong dal chilla is perhaps the best start you can give to your day. Quick-to-prepare and made with bare minimum ingredients, this delicious snack should be on your diet plan today! Here's a recipe of the same.

3. Moong dal soup: Moong dal soup or moong dal shorba is a soothing concoction of moong dal and various spices. It serves as a good appetiser to meals. On days you want to go light, you can have just this soup as part of your supper too. Here's a recipe of moong dal shorba.





