Weekly Nutrition Classes May Help Manage Type 2 Diabetes Better: Study

Type 2 Diabetes is a chronic condition where your body does not use insulin properly. This insulin resistance results in sugar spike in the blood. According to a latest study, weekly nutrition classes may facilitate better Type 2 diabetes management. According to a research conducted by Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a proper diet nutrition education is also an important factor in diabetes management, in addition to the medical prescriptions.

The study was recently published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. For the study, the team had set up free classes in a private endocrinology office in Washington, D.C. After working hours, the team would set up chairs in the waiting room and conducted free nutrition classes for diabetes patients.

The findings revealed that the nutrition classes significantly improved their weight, blood sugars, and cholesterol levels. The participants were suggested two different diets and both of them proved during the 20-week study effective.

A low-fat, vegan diet and a portion-controlled eating pattern, made participants to consume less meat, less fat, and less cholesterol.

The findings indicate that simple, inexpensive dietary intervention may improve diabetes management. The researchers believe that through these classes, patients can learn about healthy food changes, and can share tips, swap recipe ideas, and which can help so many people with their diabetes management.

Previous studies have reinforced how a healthy diet may not only help manage diabetes better but also have a healthy lifestyle. Plant-based diets, which are free of animal fat and cholesterol, are especially beneficial because they treat the root cause of type II diabetes by reducing fat inside the cells, which improves insulin function. Plant based diet also lower cholesterol, and aid weight loss.

Scientists said the even clinicians who are pressed for time can benefit from the exercise. If a one on one interaction is too taxing, offering group instruction to patients may be a more viable idea. For patients too, being in a group with same goals may make them more focused and less lured to cheat.