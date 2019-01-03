Weak Immunity? Try Beetroot Soup To Strengthen Immunity This Winter Season

If you have been suffering from frequent bouts of cold and cough, then it's probably time for you to keep a check on your immunity levels. During winters, our immunity levels tend to take a dip. In order to lead a healthy life, it is imperative to load up on nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables. One such winter veggie that can help boost one's immunity is beetroot. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Good for balancing blood pressure, beetroot soup enhances circulation and relieves constipation. Antioxidant-rich beets are traditionally used in many parts of Europe as a nourishing food for patients who are recovering, to help combat fatigue, improve digestion, and support healthy immunity."

Here's how you can make delicious beet soup in the comforts of your kitchen:



Ingredients:



Olive oil - 1 1/2 tbsp

Onion - 1 small, minced

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Leek - 1 small, cut in short thin strips

Beetroot - 2 medium, peeled and grated

Carrot - 1 small, grated

Garlic cloves - 1, crushed

Hot vegetable stock - 2 cups

Plain Yogurt - 1 tbsp



Method:



To begin with, take a large saucepan and add olive oil to it. Heat it over medium flame.



Next, add onions along with a pinch of salt and cook until translucent. Add the leek and allow it to soften.



Once this is done, add all the remaining vegetables along with garlic and cook for 3-4 minutes.



Now, add vegetable stock to the saucepan. Simmer the mixture for about 15 minutes or until the veggies are soft and tender. Season to taste.



Transfer the soup in serving bowls and swirl a little yogurt into each portion just before serving.



So, give your immunity a boost and make the most of winter season.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.