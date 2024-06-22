Watch: Vlogger Tries Korean Noodles With Chocolate Ice Cream; Internet Reacts

Internet users loved this unique food combination. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@foodmakescalhappy)

Food experiments have become common these days. You must have come across bizarre culinary combinations on the internet, like apple idlis, paan dosas, and Maggi samosa chaat, to name a few. Generally, original food lovers are deterred by the idea of trying these odd combinations, but not all food experiments are that bad. For proof, there is a video shared by a food vlogger on Instagram, featuring an uncanny yet delicious fusion: Samyang Buldak spicy noodles and chocolate ice cream. If you have a low spice tolerance, this culinary combo might just be perfect for you.

"Samyang Buldak Spicy Noodles can be quite spicy. So try it with some chocolate ice cream! It's still going to be quite spicy, but it helps a bit," read the caption. The video shows a bowl of the famous Korean ramen noodles. To tone down the garlicky, peppery, and smoky-hot flavour, the food vlogger adds one scoop of refreshing chocolate ice cream. The thought of mixing a spicy dish with a sweet one might feel a little unusual, but as the saying goes, always "trust the process."

The food vlogger mixes the noodles and the ice cream with chopsticks. The result is a creamier texture. Finally, he takes a mouthful of the combo, and his reaction says it all. He nods his head and gives a thumbs-up gesture, indicating that the dish is worth a try. "Yes. Chocolate goes so well with spicy food. Plus, it is now so much creamier," reads the text on top of the video.

Positive reactions flooded the comment section. "That actually looks so good," said one user. "I tried this with vanilla ice cream and it was great! I bet chocolate is better," affirmed another. A few foodies expressed a desire to try the interesting combo someday. "When that non-spicy friend wants to try spicy food," read a comment. Some of the comments suggested adding a few more ingredients such as yogurt. There were also a few other combos mentioned in the comments. "Try peanut butter Maggi," said one of them.

