Viral Video Exposes Shocking Hygiene Violations At This Popular Hyderabad Cafe

When it comes to dining out, hygiene is a non-negotiable priority. No matter how exciting the menu or chic the decor, the cleanliness of a restaurant's kitchen is the foundation of trust between diners and the establishment. But what happens when that trust is shattered? A recent video exposing alarming hygiene issues at La Vie En Rose Cafe, a popular eatery in Hyderabad, has sparked significant concern among food lovers and social media users alike. The footage, shared on Instagram by content creator Urvashi Agarwal, shows unsettling scenes from the kitchen of this popular cafe in the city. The video highlights numerous food safety hazards, raising concerns about cleanliness and hygiene.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows flaking ceilings, questionable used oil, and unlabelled raw materials - all serious red flags for food safety. Urvashi Agarwal shared her concerns in the caption, stating, "Windows and doors are not fitted with insect-proof screens. The kitchen floor is slippery. Used oil is not being checked for total polar compounds and is suspected to be used beyond the permissible limit. The ceiling and walls in the cake preparation area were found with flaking paint and shedding particles. Some of the raw materials in the store are not labelled. Now, it's up to you to decide whether you want to visit this restaurant or not."

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 63K times. Internet users were quite irked by the hygiene standards of the restaurant and left tons of reactions in the comments. One user wrote, "Wish we had strict rules like in the Middle East for food safety in India." Another asked, "Shouldn't the staff be arrested for their irresponsible behavior?" A user commented, "And this is newly opened." Another comment read, "Had they invested 10% of their interior ambience effort into their kitchen hygiene." One user suggested, "I think the entry of each restaurant should be from the kitchen. Customers would realise the food quality they're being served. (I know it's not possible)."

The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that they conducted an inspection of La Vie En Rose on December 19, which did highlight a few issues. While the cafe held its FSSAI licence and medical fitness certificates for food handlers, the report noted that the kitchen floor was slippery and the windows and doors lacked insect-proof screens.

