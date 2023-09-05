Schoolgirl Wins Praise After She Feeds Beggar From Her Tiffin, Video Goes Viral

The school girl's video garnered a lot of praise. Photo: Instagram/queen_of_valley

The internet is a storehouse of plenty of inspiring and heart-warming videos. We often encounter random acts of kindness from all over the world while scrolling through our social media feeds. Recently, one such video caught our attention and left a smile on our faces. In the clip, we could see an adorable schoolgirl going over and above by feeding a beggar with food from her tiffin. The heart-warming clip went viral and the internet showered praise on the little girl's act of kindness. Take a look:

The video was shared on Instagram reels by popular account @queen_of_valley. It has raked in over 1 million views and 207k likes since the time it was posted. In the video, we could see how the little girl first gave the beggar some money. Then, she opened up her tiffin box and offered him a sandwich along with some water. When the beggar hesitated, she fed him with her own hands. The sweet video ended with the schoolgirl shaking hands with the beggar and then heading on her way.

A flurry of reactions and comments poured into the video. Many praised the schoolgirl for her thoughtful gesture and how she fed the hungry beggar from her own tiffin. "Her mom raised a Princess," said a user. "It feels like God is near to him holding his hands [and] feeding him," commented another one while a user wrote, "Why am I crying!?"

