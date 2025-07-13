Internet Wants To "Call The Police" After Watching Viral Video Of Matcha Fried Rice

Matcha has taken over the world and how. From cheesecakes and lattes to croissants, this Japanese ingredient has been added to everything. Its vibrant, stunning colour makes any dish pop. Some people love it, some don't, but one thing's certain - it's wildly popular. While these combinations are now common, have you ever heard of matcha mixed into fried rice? Yep, you read that right. A video circulating on Instagram has captured the internet's attention and features a man making fried rice with matcha. The internet couldn't stop watching and the reactions have been pouring in.

Shared by Instagram user @foodmakescalhappy, the video shows a man adding matcha powder to rice in a pan. He then tosses in eggs, garlic, soy sauce, wasabi, miso and spring onions. After giving everything a quick stir-fry, he takes a bite of the vibrant green creation. The verdict? He wasn't a fan. The matcha clashed with the other flavours, leaving a bitter aftertaste. Sharing the video, he summed it up in the caption: "Matcha fried rice, sigh." Curious to see how it turned out?

Ever thought matcha could go too far? The internet certainly has. Since being shared, the video has racked up over 98K views and 1.9K likes - and it's not just the colour that has people talking. The unusual combination of fried rice and matcha left viewers both amused and appalled, and the comment section is an absolute goldmine. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:

"Too much matcha.. You need to pair it with something sweet and sour maybe."

"I think this works."

"Definitely too much of a good thing, bro. Matcha usually is like 1-2 teaspoons. I can imagine with the right portions, it would be a rendition of Hakka Lei Cha (Thunder Tea Rice). Should be quite good."

"There was too much green."

"I'll call the police and ambulance."

"I just turned from half Japanese to full white."

"Bro,I have the same matcha and was thinking of cooking matcha fried rice last week." "Not the kind of greens I imagined for rice."

"This is illegal."

Clearly, the internet isn't holding back. Would you dare to try it?