Watch: Man Covers Dish With Liquid Cheese. Internet Calls It 'Heart Attack'

There is hardly anyone who can resist the allure of cheese. It's not just a staple in our home kitchens; it's practically the VIP guest of honour at restaurants too. In this day and age, cheese has found its way into every savoury dish you can imagine - from pizza and pasta to sandwiches and rolls. When it comes to a variety of cheeses, there are endless options like cheddar, feta, ricotta, gouda, parmesan, and the undeniably famous mozzarella. Not content with just whole cheese blocks, we've gone ahead and sliced, shredded, and even melted it into our culinary creations. Many of us love to top our meals with melted cheese. But have you ever witnessed a pan full of cheese creating a thick blanket over a dish? Well, one such instance is making waves on Instagram, and folks are calling it the perfect recipe for a "heart attack".

In this video, a man is seen seated at a restaurant table, with a big plate of food in the front. Next, we a chef entering, with a deep black pan full of melted cheese. Slowly he empties the entire pan by forming multiple layers of cheese sheets over the dish.

The video in no time took the internet by storm, garnering more than three million views. In the comment section, hundreds of voices chimed in, expressing concerns about the potential health risks posed by the substantial quantity of cheese.

A user wrote, "Did I just see a heart attack ??"

Another one added, "Lungs mai bhi ese hi chipkega [It will stick to lungs]"

Someone wrote, "That cheese will not come out of his stomach, it's gonna be stuck inside."

"Heart attack wants to say hi," read a comment.

A person penned, "That cheese doesn't even look good."

"When u wanna eat the last meal of your life," another comment read.

What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.