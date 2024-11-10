Watch: Madhya Pradesh Man Spots Live Worms in Pizza, Leaves Internet Shocked

The video sparked concern about the safety and hygiene of food. (Photo: Twitter/@gharkekalesh)

Is there anyone who doesn't like pizza? We think not. The cheese slice loaded with your favourite toppings is too yummy to skip. Are you wondering, why are we talking about this Italian delight today? Well, we have come across a video that will make your pizza-loving heat sink. Why, you ask? In the video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), we can see live worms crawling over a pizza. It was apparently from a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh. The side note read, “Bro ordered a Pizza and found insects inside it, MP.” The now-video has triggered safety and hygiene concerns on social media.

Watch the video below:

The clip has recorded over 861k views on the platform. Several internet users reacted on the post and raised concerns about the safety and hygiene of food.

A user said, “Local pizzas are mostly made with this hygiene only…hence, I never order from these local stores.”

A person, who was concerned about food safety, mentioned, “I'm assuming it's not from well-known pizza outlets. But it also made me think as to why small food outlets can't grow big… It's all about aiming big with robust practices… In this manner, no business can grow big or make a name for it....”

“Pizza is so good that the cheese becomes alive at some point!” read a comment.

“Yikes! These cases seem to be happening more and more lately. Restaurants really need to step up their hygiene standards...,” a person added.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “That should be taken seriously, and a level of hygiene must be made mandatory by the authorities.”

What do you have to say about the video? Let us know in the comments below.