Watch: 'Human Panda' Mouni Roy Is The Biggest Foodie And We Have Proof!

Mouni Roy loves to explore a variety of food. (Photo: Instagram/ imouniroy)

Mouni Roy regularly shares adorable pictures with her husband and businessman Suraj Nambiar on her social media handle. However, apart from her husband, with whom the actor recently celebrated two years of happy marriage, there is one more thing Mouni loves a lot. Any guesses? Well, just like the rest of us, Mouni also loves to eat, sleep, and repeat! The actress recently posted a montage of clips in which she can be seen having all the foodilicious fun. In the first frame, Mouni can be seen savouring some pasta. Next, there's a video of desi food with dal makhani, rice, butter naan, and other delicacies. Then, there's a selfie video capturing Mouni eating what looks like sliced apples.

After that, Mouni Roy indulges in a giant dosa. Next in line are different types of pasta, alongside a plate full of fruits like mangoes, grapes, and dragon fruit. Pizza makes an appearance too. After that, Mouni enjoys noodles topped with basil leaves. Towards the end, Mouni, all dressed up for a shoot, sits in her vanity van and enjoys a plate of noodles.

In her caption, Mouni Roy expresses gratitude to her friend Trishila Goculdas for creating these videos. She writes, "Don't call her a human panda for no reason #eatsleeprepeat - Trishila Goculdas. Thanks, Trishila Goculdas! Wonder how you find so much time to make this! Overwhelmed."

About a month ago, Mouni Roy talked about her 'snaccidents'. Now, you might be wondering what a snaccident is. Well, it's a term used by foodies to describe those times when you unintentionally eat a lot of snacks. We are sure that you can relate and so did Mouni. The food lover admitted to having a few snaccidents herself. Mouni re-shared a meme post that said, "Ever happened to you?" The post had a picture with "Snaccident" written at the top and explained, "When you eat all the snacks by accident." Mouni agreed, writing, "All the time," and added a crying emoticon. Click here to read in detail.

We cannot wait to bring you more foodie tales from Mouni Roy. On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the music video for Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Love Ya'.