Amazing Video Shows How This Special Rabdi From Indore Is Prepared Every Day

Food blogger Amar Sirohi showed us how rabdi is made in Indore.

Indore is home to some of the most amazing street food of the country. From interesting and innovative creations to traditional ones, you'll find everything you can imagine in the city. Recently, we were treated to a behind-the-scenes video of a delightful dessert from Indore. Creamy and indulgent, the Rabdi was touted to be "India's tastiest" by food blogger Amar Sirohi. He shared the entire making video of the delicious rabdi which was made by painstakingly cooking milk for hours. Take a look:

The clip was shared on Instagram Reels by @foodie_incarnate, where it received over 1.4 million views. In the video, we could see how milk was cooked in a large flat vessel for hours at end. The malai or cream was separated on the sides of the vessel as the milk continued to boil. Once the milk and malai started to brown, the heat was turned off and both the components were allowed to cool. Then, the two were mixed together and served fresh. The location of the Rabdi shop was called Lakshmi Narayan Doodh Waale ki Purani Dukaan, where it was sold at a rate of Rs 40 for 100 grams.

A flurry of reactions poured into the video of the special Rabdi from Indore. "It took really 5-10mins to finish 100gm of this rabdi. But it took 8 hours for them to prepare it. Hats off," appreciated one user. "Indore's food is best in the world," agreed a user. "We also do this in Brazil... it's called sweet cream," responded someone else.

In case you want to make rabdi at home, we have just what you need. You can now make it within a matter of minutes by using our easy tips and tricks. Click here for the quick and easy rabdi recipe.