Watch: China Restaurant Staff Caught Mixing Orange Juice With Tap Water

Orange juice is one of the most-loved drinks all over the world. Recently, this humble beverage has caused much furore online. A video featuring a restaurant in China has gone viral, as a customer caught the staff of the restaurant mixing orange juice with tap water. Further, the place where this adulteration was being done was close to the cleaning area of the kitchen. The food hygiene scandal caught on camera was covered by multiple media outlets, including South China Morning Post and Jimu News. Take a look at the full video here:

The Tianye restaurant where the incident happened is located in the Wenzhou area of Zhejiang province in Eastern China. An employee could be seen pouring tap water into a bucket-like vessel in a sink where the cleaning mops were kept. Plastic brooms and a dirty dustpan could also be seen in the same sink. Once the customer noticed the hygiene issue in the video, the restaurant staff immediately transferred the orange juice bucket to another slab and asked the customer to stop filming. The customer, meanwhile, created an uproar when he told other diners about his findings from the kitchen of the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Tianye restaurant has issued an apology for the incident. On August 26, they issued a statement saying that the incident happened due to a lack of supervision. The employees have been suspended and the manager of the restaurant has also been demoted, as per the statement.

A number of internet users too shared their reactions and responses to the video. "This is vicious and disgusting! It deserves fierce condemnation," said one internet user as per South China Morning Post. "The fact that the cost of committing this crime is low and the punishment is too light are the reasons for myriad food safety scandals," added another one.