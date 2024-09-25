Watch: Bill Gates Enjoys A Hot Dog On The Streets Of New York

Bill Gates cannot miss out on hotdogs when in New York. (Photo: Instagram/thisisbillgates)

How do you share your travel stories on social media? Perhaps a check-in on Facebook or a glimpse of a historical landmark on your Instagram stories. Well, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates chooses food as a medium for telling the world which city he is in. Food plays a big role in shaping the cultural landscape of any place and Gates knows it well. Acknowledging the most popular food from a city, he gives it a spot on his social media handle, thereby revealing where he is.

In his latest Instagram post, Bill Gates can be seen ordering a hot dog from a street cart in New York. "One hot dog please," he asks the street vendor in Times Square. The clip then follows the delicious preparation of a hog dog while Gates nods along and watches the process. The street cart owner heats the sausage and stir-fries some veggies. He then places the sausage on a bun and adds mustard sauce along with other condiments and veggies on the hot dog. The dish is quickly ready, wrapped and served. Gates takes a bite of the hot dog, looking pleased with his order.

In the caption, he wrote, "Did you even go to New York if you didn't have a hot dog?" The video quickly went viral and has already clocked 2.2 million views and more than 100K likes.

Gates is in New York for Goalkeepers 2024. Goalkeepers is an annual event launched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2017 to bring together leaders worldwide to accelerate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.