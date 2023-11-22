Want Healthy Hair? Include These 5 Superfoods In Your Healthy Food Chart For Hair

Healthy food chart for hair. (Image Credit: Istock)

Strong and shiny hair is something that we all desire. To achieve this, many of us end up splurging on expensive hair care products. Sure, they can be helpful, but not so much in the long term. If you have dry, dull, or frizzy hair, it's important to tackle the problem from its roots. And by this, we mean the type of diet we follow. We often pay attention to the outer nourishment of our hair, but it's equally important to focus on what we eat. This is when a healthy food chart comes in handy. It's like a guide that you can always fall back on to figure out which foods to eat for hair health. Here, we have enlisted five such superfoods that must be a part of your diet.

Why Is It Important To Follow A Healthy Food Chart For Hair?

Having hair issues often causes a lot of unwanted stress. To prevent this, a healthy food chart can be quite beneficial. Nowadays, there is so much information around that can make it quite confusing as to which foods to eat and avoid. Following a chart allows you to be more aware and mindful of your food decisions on a daily basis. This way, you can prevent your hair from going bad and reduce all your stress by finding solutions.

What Factors Can Affect Your Hair's Health?

There are numerous factors that can affect our hair's health. These include genetics, hormonal imbalances, thyroid problems, stress, and even other illnesses. While we have minimal control over these factors, we do have control over our diet. The type of food we eat on a daily basis plays a crucial role in keeping our hair healthy. It is important to follow a diet that is enriched with essential nutrients to prevent hair-related issues.

Here Are 5 Foods That Must Be A Part Of Your Healthy Food Chart For Hair Health:

1. Eggs

Your healthy food chart for hair must include eggs. This is because eggs are an excellent source of protein, the most essential nutrient for hair health. The majority of our hair is composed of a protein called keratin. A diet enriched with eggs ensures that your hair gets fully nourished from the scalp and prevents it from damage. It also gives them a healthy and shiny appearance. Whether you prefer an omelette, boiled eggs, or scrambled eggs, make sure to include some in your daily diet. Apart from this, you can also apply eggs directly to your hair by preparing a hair mask.

2. Amla

Amla has been a part of our hair care rituals since time immemorial. You'll often find this ingredient on the labels of various hair care products. This ayurvedic superfood is enriched with vitamin C and aids in the production of collagen protein. This helps stimulate hair growth and keeps your hair looking shiny and luscious. However, the taste of amla is slightly sour and bitter, which is why many people avoid eating it. If you want to reap its benefits, you can do so by making delicious juice, achaar, or even chutney. For more interesting ideas to include amla in your healthy food chart for hair, click here.

3. Leafy Greens

Leafy greens have some incredible benefits to offer our health. It comes as no surprise, as they are beneficial for our hair as well. Green leafy vegetables are brimming with essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and folate. They are also a great source of iron, which is a vital mineral to keep our hair follicles strong and shiny. A diet deficient in iron may cause hair loss and give them a dull appearance. To prevent this, make a conscious effort to include green leafy veggies in your healthy food chart for hair. It could be in the form of a refreshing salad, sabzi, snacks, etc.

4. Nuts and Seeds

Our hair also requires an adequate amount of healthy fats to keep it looking shiny. And nuts and seeds provide them in abundance. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and also contain plenty of other nutrients. Incorporating them into your diet can stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss. Almonds, walnuts, cashew nuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds all make excellent additions to a healthy food chart for hair. Eat a handful of any or a combination of them every day and watch how they transform your locks over a period of time.

5. Whole Grains

When planning a healthy food chart for hair, do not forget to include whole grains in it. It's because whole grains are rich in biotin, which plays an important role in producing amino acids (proteins). This, in turn, promotes the growth of hair and ensures it has a healthy appearance. Some whole grains that you should consider adding to your diet include buckwheat, barley, oats, brown rice, and whole wheat. Not just biotin, but they contain other minerals and nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamin B. So, if you want to keep your hair healthy, make sure to add whole grains to your diet.

Now that you know about these foods, incorporate them into your healthy food chart for hair and watch how they transform it.

