Vitamin D Deficiency Linked To Cognitive Decline: Top 5 Vitamin D-Rich Foods

Vitamins are important for the well-being of an individual as they help in the smooth functioning of a number of body systems. Different vitamins have different significance and these are present in varied quantities in a range of foods. Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is one of the most important nutrients. A new study has indicated a link between deficiency of vitamin D and cognitive decline. The study, conducted by University of Queensland said that a deficiency of vitamin D in the body can affect the synaptic plasticity, which is important for building memory and learning. The study thus, indicated that being low in Vitamin D may increase a person's risk of cognitive decline. Earlier studies and research have also indicated a link between deficiency of Vitamin D and a number of mental issues, including depression.

The study aimed at "converging evidence from human and animal studies support an association between vitamin D deficiency and cognitive impairment" and was published in two journals- Brain Structure and Function, and Trends In Neuroscience. The study looked at "the effect of adult vitamin D (AVD) deficiency on hippocampal-dependent spatial learning, and hippocampal volume and connectivity in healthy adult mice." The study concluded that a lack of vitamin D may be result in cognitive decline and in extension can be tied to increased risks of diseases like schizophrenia and Alzheimer's. A press release on the study, published on the University website, said that the study was conducted on a bunch of adult mice.

The researchers removed vitamin D from the diets of the adult mice, while another control group continued to receive vitamin D. The vitamin D deficient mice showed a significantly impaired ability to learn and remember things, at the end of a period of 20 weeks. The researchers also reported a reduction in the number of connections between neurons, as well as a decline in the strength of the existing connections. There are a number of foods that you can add to your diet to increase your Vitamin D intake.

Here are some Vitamin D-rich foods that you may add to your diet to prevent cognitive decline:

1. Fatty fish like salmon and tuna

2. Egg yolks

3. Cod Liver Oil

4. Mushrooms

5. Oysters

It is also important to soak up on sunshine to load up on Vitamin D.