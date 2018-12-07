Vitamin D Deficiency Could Up Depression Risk In Elderly: 5 Vitamin D-Rich Foods

It is time you start taking your vitamin D intake seriously. According to a latest study, deficiency in vitamin D - the 'sunshine vitamin' - among older adults is associated with a substantial increased risk of depression resulting to early death. Vitamin D deficiency was associated with a 75 percent increase in the risk of developing depression, as per the study published in 'The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (JAMDA)'.

"This study shows that vitamin D is associated with a health condition other than bone health. What is surprising is the large effect on depression even after accounting for other control variables," said Eamon Laird, research candidate from the University of Dublin in Ireland. "Given that vitamin D is safe in the recommended intakes and is relatively cheap, this study adds to the growing evidence on the benefits of vitamin D for health," said Laird.

The team studied 4,000 community-dwelling people aged above 50 years and examined their diet patterns. "The new finding that the development of depression could potentially be attenuated by having a higher vitamin D status could have significant policy and practice implications for government and health services," said Rose Anne Kenny, Principal Investigator from the varsity. "It is our responsibility to now ascertain whether supplementation will influence depression," she noted.

Interestingly, another study, led by researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia and published in 'Scientific Reports', showed that new-borns with vitamin D deficiency had a 44 percent increased risk of being diagnosed with schizophrenia as adults.

Vitamin D status is relatively easy and inexpensive to modify through supplementation or fortification; therefore, efforts must be taken in personal and public levels to monitor vitamin D intake, the researchers noted.

Vitamin D-Rich Foods

There is no denying the fact that the best source of vitamin D is sunlight. However, most of our lifestyle is heavily confined within indoors, which is one of the reasons why one needs to include as many vitamin D-rich foods in their diet to avoid any deficiency.

Here are some vitamin D-rich foods you can add to your diet.

1. Mushrooms: Mushrooms are enriched in vitamin D. Since they grow in sunlight, they absorb a great amount of sunlight and vitamin D. That's not all; they also pack a decent amount of vitamins B1, B2, B5 and minerals like copper, too.

2. Yogurt: A cup of cooling yogurt daily may do wonders for your vitamin D intake. Yogurt is also a good probiotic; it helps growth of good bacteria in your gut. A healthy gut is intrinsic for healthy immune system and digestion.

3. Milk: Milk is also a good source vitamin D and calcium. Calcium is also essential for health of bones and teeth. You can spruce up your milk with spices like turmeric and herbs like clove to enhance its medicinal properties.

4. Orange Juice: Orange is one of the best fruits to include in your diet. It is packed with high amount of vitamin D too! It is best to prepare a fresh glass at home and not purchase the sugary ones from market.

5. Salmon: Salmon is excellent source of vitamin D and is also enriched with good fat content. You can have the steamed grilled with a number of fresh veggies on the side.

Include these sources of vitamin D in your diet and monitor your vitamin D intake naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(With inputs IANS)



