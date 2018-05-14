Vitamin D Could Help Treat Diabetes: Natural Ways To Increase The Levels Of Vitamin D Study says, vitamin D may help treat diabetes. Here are five things to do to prevent vitamin D deficiency in our body.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT



However, there are many natural ways to increase the levels of vitamin D in our body, especially if you are a diabetic. Here are five things you must do regularly to prevent the risk of a vitamin D deficiency:



1. Soak In Some Sun

We know that spending too much time in the sun may result in a lot of skin-related troubles, however, you shouldn't shun the sun completely. Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta suggests to spend at least 5 minutes in the sun everyday. This will be enough for our body to convert the cholesterol present in the skin to Vitamin D, using the ultraviolet rays of the sun. As per the British Dietetics Association, sun exposure at least thrice a week and between 11am to 3pm may help you to increase the vitamin d levels.



2. Add Vitamin D-rich Foods To Your Diet

Vitamin D is derived from the sun; but there are some foods that will help you increase the levels of vitamin D naturally in our bodylike mushrooms, eggs yolks cod liver oil and fatty fish (one of the best sources of Vitamin D).



3. Drink Soy Milk And Buttermilk

Add soy milk and buttermilk to your daily diet as they are known to be one of the best sources of vitamin D. There are certain drinks that are also rich in vitamin D that you can consider, however, consult a nutritionist before you do so.



4. Vitamin D Supplements

Before opting for any vitamin D supplements, make sure you take them only under the supervision of your doctor and only if you have been diagnosed with a vitamin D deficiency.



According to the study published in the journal Cell, vitamin D is known to treat damaged beta cells in our pancreas that produce, store and release the hormone insulin, which resulted in a new approach to treat diabetes. The study identified that vitamin D receptor is an important modulator for the survival of both inflammation and beta cell. If the beta cells become dysfunctional, our body is unable to produce insulin that is known to control blood sugar, resulting the surge in the glucose level to dangerous limits. The study focused on the correlation between high vitamin D in our blood and a lower risk of diabetes, however, it was observed that it is hard to protect beta cells with the vitamin alone. But, the researchers felt that they might be able to take advantage of this connection. By activating the vitamin D receptor can improve the anti-inflammatory function of genes which help cells survive even under stressed conditions. The study also revealed that the use of a screening system, which was developed in the lab, allows the super-activation of the vitamin D in our body.However, there are many natural ways to increase the levels of vitamin D in our body, especially if you are a diabetic. Here are five things you must do regularly to prevent the risk of a vitamin D deficiency:1. Soak In Some SunWe know that spending too much time in the sun may result in a lot of skin-related troubles, however, you shouldn't shun the sun completely. Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta suggests to spend at least 5 minutes in the sun everyday. This will be enough for our body to convert the cholesterol present in the skin to Vitamin D, using the ultraviolet rays of the sun. As per the British Dietetics Association, sun exposure at least thrice a week and between 11am to 3pm may help you to increase the vitamin d levels.2. Add Vitamin D-rich Foods To Your DietVitamin D is derived from the sun; but there are some foods that will help you increase the levels of vitamin D naturally in our bodylike mushrooms, eggs yolks cod liver oil and fatty fish (one of the best sources of Vitamin D). 3. Drink Soy Milk And ButtermilkAdd soy milk and buttermilk to your daily diet as they are known to be one of the best sources of vitamin D. There are certain drinks that are also rich in vitamin D that you can consider, however, consult a nutritionist before you do so.4. Vitamin D SupplementsBefore opting for any vitamin D supplements, make sure you take them only under the supervision of your doctor and only if you have been diagnosed with a vitamin D deficiency. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter