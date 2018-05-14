Vitamin D Could Help Treat Diabetes: Natural Ways To Increase The Levels Of Vitamin D

However, there are many natural ways to increase the levels of vitamin D in our body, especially if you are a diabetic. Here are five things you must do regularly to prevent the risk of a vitamin D deficiency:
1. Soak In Some Sun
We know that spending too much time in the sun may result in a lot of skin-related troubles, however, you shouldn't shun the sun completely. Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta suggests to spend at least 5 minutes in the sun everyday. This will be enough for our body to convert the cholesterol present in the skin to Vitamin D, using the ultraviolet rays of the sun. As per the British Dietetics Association, sun exposure at least thrice a week and between 11am to 3pm may help you to increase the vitamin d levels.
2. Add Vitamin D-rich Foods To Your Diet
Vitamin D is derived from the sun; but there are some foods that will help you increase the levels of vitamin D naturally in our bodylike mushrooms, eggs yolks cod liver oil and fatty fish (one of the best sources of Vitamin D).
3. Drink Soy Milk And Buttermilk
Add soy milk and buttermilk to your daily diet as they are known to be one of the best sources of vitamin D. There are certain drinks that are also rich in vitamin D that you can consider, however, consult a nutritionist before you do so.
4. Vitamin D Supplements
Before opting for any vitamin D supplements, make sure you take them only under the supervision of your doctor and only if you have been diagnosed with a vitamin D deficiency.