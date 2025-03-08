Viral Video: Women's Unconventional Way Of Crushing Chillies Will Leave You In Splits

Chillies are used extensively in kitchens, adding heat and flavour to countless dishes. Although chilli powder is the most convenient option, many people still choose to crush dried chillies by hand using a mortar and pestle, which remains the traditional method. However, a recent viral video has stunned the internet by showcasing an unusual technique. Two women have come up with a unique way to crush dried red chillies, using a setup that you might not have seen before. Their seesaw-like setup has left social media users amused, sparking a wave of hilarious reactions online.

The now-viral video was shared by the Instagram page @_hetals_art. In the clip, we see two women seated on the floor. One is holding a rod tied to a string, which is attached to a brick on the other side. As she pulls it towards herself, the brick moves downward, creating a seesaw-like motion. On the other end, the second woman is sitting with a slab placed in front of her, with dried red chillies spread over it. She continuously arranges the chillies, ensuring they are crushed properly while the first woman pulls the rope.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2.2 million views and thousands of comments. Internet users were left in splits after watching the women crushing dried red chillies, calling their method impractical. One person wrote, "Jitna chutney nahi pisega utna pathar pisa jayega." (More than the chutney, the stone will get ground.) Another commented, "Ye chutney khaane ke liye aapko 1 month ka wait karna padh sakta hai." (It might take you a month just to get this chutney ready.)

Someone else joked, "Einstein ka dimag lagaya hai aap dono ne." (You both have used Einstein-level brains for this.) Other users shared similar reactions: "Time wasted, useless idea." "It will take them a lifetime to grind it fine." "Puri zindagi nikal jayegi masala pisne me." (They'll spend their whole life grinding spices at this rate.) "Wow, what a waste of time waste."

What are your thoughts on this unique method of crushing chillies? Share them in the comments below!