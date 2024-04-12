Viral Video Shows Swiggy Agent Stealing Shoes Outside Flat, Company Responds

A viral video shows a Swiggy delivery person stealing shoes (Photo Credit: X/ _arorarohit_)

Recently, a post on X claiming to show CCTV footage from outside a flat caught a Swiggy Instamart delivery person stealing shoes. In the now-viral video, we can see the delivery agent walk up to the door with the grocery package. He rings the bell and waits for the customer to open the door. In the meanwhile, the agent can be observed taking in his surroundings. He looks downwards, where three pairs of footwear are kept outside the home. Less than a minute later, someone opens the door and takes the package from him.

After that, he uses his phone for a few seconds and starts to walk away from the door. However, he is seen looking back towards the direction of the shoes. He removes the cloth wrapped around his head and wipes his face with it. He walks down a few stairs. A few seconds later, he carefully climbs back up and picks up one of the pairs of shoes outside the flat. He covers it with the cloth from earlier and gets away. The X user captioned the post, "Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact."

Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact. @Swiggy@SwiggyCares@SwiggyInstamartpic.twitter.com/NaGvrOiKcx — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) April 11, 2024

Since being posted on April 11, 2024, the post has received 716K views so far. In the comments, the X user revealed that the incident happened in Gurugram. Swiggy's official support handle, Swiggy Cares, replied to the viral video. They wrote, "Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better. - Nish."

Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better.



^Nish https://t.co/EhSzF5h9fZ — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 11, 2024

Other X users also had many things to say about the incident. Check out some of the reactions below:

Bro questioned his life choices before attempting the heist. @SwiggyCares help this man out if you actually care. — Suman Chakraborty aka Shinobi (@a_fresh_shinobi) April 11, 2024

New fear unlocked. Cost of camera recovered in 1 video. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) April 11, 2024

Really good camera. — Shubham Bhauka (@ShubhamBhauka) April 11, 2024

It is your friend's fault. Corridors and common area isn't a property of flat owner plus these areas should be always clutter free from Security and any medical urgencies point of view. If ppl can't resist to make a mess in corridors then they should lock the stuff . — Nirka (@Nirka01) April 11, 2024

I thought he was going to take white ones 😂 — DSS_Rajput (@DSS_Rajput) April 11, 2024

Have you ever faced a similar issue? Let us know in the comments below.

