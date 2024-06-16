Viral Video Shows Easy Hack To Store Fresh Curry Leaves For Up To 6 Months

Here is how you can keep curry leaves fresh for upto 6 months. (Photo: iStock)

It is difficult to store fresh herbs for long as these can become dry and turn brown easily. While keeping them in the refrigerator is an option, herbs won't last more than a few days. An Instagram user @twinsbymyside has shared an easy hack which can help store fresh curry leaves for as long as 6 months. She shared a video demonstrating her super easy hack to store the curry leaves. The text on the video read, "How I store curry leaves so they stay fresh for 6 months."

First, the digital creator removes all the leaves from the stem. After rinsing it all thoroughly, she takes an empty ice tray and fills each cube with a few leaves. Next, she adds water to it and submerges the floating leaves in the bottom. Then she places it in the freezer and lets it settle. After the cubes are ready, she suggests storing them all in the zip lock bag.

Revealing how to use the frozen cubes of curry leaves, the digital creator takes a bowl full of lukewarm water and puts the required amount of cubes in it. In the clip, she can be heard saying, "With this hack, you can easily store your curry leaves for at least 6 months. And they will retain their aroma and their colour and they will stay fresh."

This hack will help keep the curry leaves fresh for a long period inside your fridge and will especially come in handy when you want to use fresh curry leaves in winter.

Several users appreciated the hack, claiming that it is brilliant for those staying abroad. A comment read, "Definitely needed for people staying out of India. Hardly find curry leaves at times. This hack is definitely useful." Another wrote, "Wow! What a fantastic hack!" A user said, "In Canada, this will save me a lot of money."

Some revealed that storing the herbs in a zip-lock bag alone keeps them fresh for a long time. "I live in the UK and have been storing curry leaves, mint, coriander, and parsley leaves in ziplock bags in the freezer without water. They stay fresh for a long time," commented a user.