People Taste Mango Lassi Samples At Indian Restaurant in US, Video Is Viral

A video showing people tasting free samples of mango lassi is viral (Photo: Instagram/ currycornermn)

Watching people taste your food for the first time can be nerve-wracking yet exciting. Recently, a video of people tasting food samples outside an Indian restaurant in Minneapolis, USA, went viral. Their wholesome reactions have received a lot of interest online. Wondering what treat they are tasting? It's none other than the popular desi drink mango lassi. Mango lassi is a popular curd and mango drink in India and it looks like it is set to gain popularity in the US as well. In the Instagram reel by @currycornermn, we see different pedestrians stop by a food stall set up outside the restaurant.

On the table, several small glasses filled with lassi are visible. A board attached to it reads "Free Samples". One person tastes the lassi and calls it "great". Another woman feeds the tasty drink to her kid. Others echo the sentiment that the lassi is "so good". Watch the full viral video below to know more:

The reel has clocked 5.9 million views so far. In the comments, many users appreciated the idea of giving such samples. Others were left craving lassi after watching the video. Read some of the remarks from Instagram below:

"Nice. The last 3 ladies got converted into guests in the restaurant."

"Idk what it is but something about people genuinely enjoying food makes me so happy."

"Hahaha, she stopped for the mango lassi holding an ice cream in the other hand!"

"Someone get that child lassi."

"Ok, ice cream can wait. Gimme lassi."

"Their reaction is so normal. I would go crazy if someone offered free food like this to me"

"Now that's the proper way of marketing where both customer and seller get value."

"Am I the only one who prefers Aamras over Mango Lassi? I mean, not saying that Lassi isn't good, but it feels a bit more diluted due to the presence of curd than the normal Aamras."

