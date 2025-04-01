Butterflies, Bugs, Blood And More... Michelin Star Restaurant's Unusual Menu Goes Viral

Alchemist is an award-winning restaurant located in Copenhagen's Refshaleoen district. Helmed by Chef Rasmus Munk, this restaurant currently holds two Michelin stars. It is known for offering a uniquely immersive and instructive dining experience. Each meal here is said to combine gastronomy with art, theatre, and multimedia. Global issues like food scarcity, environmental concerns, and social justice are explored through the offerings in creative ways. The tasting menu (which typically features around 40 dishes) requires several hours to get through and is structured in the form of different "acts". A reservation at Alchemist is among the most highly sought-after in the world, often requiring months of waiting. The prices also reflect this exclusivity. Recently, an Instagram reel detailing a guest's firsthand experience at this acclaimed restaurant went viral and got many foodies talking online.

The viral video was shared by Instagram user @greenonionbun, who specified that the meal featured in it is from May 2024 and that the restaurant's menu may change according to seasons. She reveals that her meal was five hours long and that it cost her $700 (approx Rs 60,000). Her experience began in the glow room with drinks and small bites, which included something called "crunchy oxidized apple juice" among others. But what grabbed many eyeballs was one of the following courses: edible butterflies. "Our server explained that the butterflies were farmed, highlighting the potential use of insects as sustainable protein sources," she stated.

After a few more dishes in the lounge, she moved to the main dining room with her companion. There, she explained that "surreal projections" were played on the dome ceiling as they continued their meal. She continued to detail various courses, their key ingredients as well as their proclaimed objectives, as per the servers. These included delicacies like raw jellyfish in a herb broth, fish wrapped in edible plastic (aimed at spreading awareness about ocean pollution), a flattened chicken head with sour cream, cheese topped with live bugs, chicken feet in a cage (reflecting the "inhuman conditions of caged farming"), etc. There were several other highlights, such as desserts inspired by famous artworks. One of the other sweet treats was made with pig and deer's blood and the Instagram user said that it had a "slightly metallic taste." There was a QR code on the plate that linked to information about blood donations worldwide.

One of the most infamous offerings was an 'eyeball' (inspired by the classic novel, '1984') featuring gooey caviar and clam gel that guests are supposed to dig into. And it's not just the food itself that is unusual. The way it's presented is also unconventional. For instance, One spoon was shaped like a tongue while one of the bowls was shaped like a half-cut-open head (and contained lamb brain mousse). Other courses included a custard fermented with mould, coffin-shaped chocolate, and solidified honey with an ant inside it. Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments section, many people expressed their disapproval of the conceptualisation and the food. Many called it "pretentious" and criticised what they felt was a "hypocritical" way of highlighting global issues. While some expressed curiosity, they also admitted to being put off by specific courses like the bugs and butterflies. Below are some of the Instagram users' reactions to this viral video:

