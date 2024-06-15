Viral Video: Mexican Man Makes Watermelon Cocktail In A Huge Glass, Internet Is Impressed

Viewers are impressed with this viral watermelon cocktail recipe. (Photo: Instagram/soyyoelsergio)

The internet is brimming with all kinds of food and recipe videos. However, if you are a fan of fun mocktails and cocktails, this viral video with more than 35 million views will leave you impressed. Posted on Instagram by Sergio from Mexico, the viral reel involves the recipe of 'Agua loca de Sandia', which seems to combine two popular Mexican recipes -- Agua De Sandia, a popular watermelon water drink and Sandia Loca, a 'crazy watermelon' snack which combines sweet and savoury ingredients. The best part is that the drink is served in a huge glass, leaving the internet impressed.

The reel begins with Sergio grating off the skin of an entire watermelon. Then he cuts off the watermelon rinds and chops it into small cubes. He transfers these to a pot and adds a flavoured drink mix powder with water. This is allowed to boil on the stove. Next, he blends the watermelon and turns it into juice. Now comes a huge glass which is filled with lots of ice cubes, watermelon juice, watermelon fruit juice cocktail, sour apple cocktail with orange wine, white rum blended with watermelon flavour, and spicy tamarind vodka. The watermelon rinds are drained out, mixed with some spices and added to the drink. A huge straw completes the recipe!

The reel has received more than one million likes. Here are some reactions from the comments section:

A user wrote, "No one has ever left this man's casa unhappy or sober." Another joked, "Sir I only had one drink" The drink in question:"

One said, "Usually I get mad that they're wasting alcohol but I know this dude is drinking all of that." Impressed by the glass, one wrote, "Kinda mad I didn't buy that large wine glass at Costco when they were selling it last year." Another chimed in, "Such a big glass. Fill it up, my brother!"

