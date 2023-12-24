'Justice For Chikki': Internet Gives A Thumbs Down To Chikki Chaat In Viral Video

Viral video shows chikki geting a bizarre twist.

Don't we all just wait for winter to kick in, so that we can relish yummy chikkis? Whether jaggery-peanut, til, or dry fruit chikki, they are truly our all-time favourite snacks in the cold season. Sadly, the much-loved chikkis have fallen prey to bizarre food experiment trends. A clip showing a street vendor making chikki chat has taken the internet by storm. The dish is basically a fusion of papdi chaat and chikki, wherein the vendor replaces the papdi with jaggery and peanut chikki. Going by the text on the video, it was recorded in Surat, Gujarat. The video begins with the vendor breaking the chikki into two halves. Next, he sprinkles crispy aloo bhujia on top of this base. What happens next might leave you stunned. The vendor tops it all with spicy green chutney and lemon juice. Once again he repeats the process with bhujia and adds chopped coriander leaves. He then adds sweet chutney to it. The clip was shared by an Instagram food vlogger with the caption, "Justice for chikki."

Also Read: 10 Most Bizarre Indian Street Foods In 2023 That Made Us Scratch Our Heads

Needless to say, this food combination wasn't taken well by the internet. Users flooded the comments section with their reactions.

Many claimed that such videos are encouraging others to come up with more bizarre food experiments. A user said, "Bruh someone will start selling rasmalai with achaar in a few days."

Another jokingly commented, "We are heading towards the worst era... This will be helpful for Pharma companies to work on stomach-related health issues."

A hilarious comment read, "What a nice recipe... please destroy this recipe now."

A few urged people to stop experimenting with food items. "What kind of nonsense experiments you people are doing with the food please stop doing such things," read a comment.

Another wrote, "I couldn't see it after the pudina chutney was used. How on earth do people get weird ideas?"

Some, while channelling their inner wit, wrote, "I was waiting for cheese and mayonnaise."

Also Read: Punjabi-Style Omelette With A Crunchy Twist Takes Old Delhi By Storm

Would you like to try this chikki chaat? So far the video has been watched more than 16 million times.