Viral Video: German Woman Makes Roti Soft By Adding THIS Secret Ingredient

The wonders of Indian cooking are spreading among communities all over the world. Not only Indians but foreigners are also coming to recognise the wonderful dishes of our cuisine. In the recent past, blogger duo Monty and Andrea have been surprising internet users with their videos of Indian food. A German lady married to an Indian man has been experimenting with Indian cuisine and dishes such as paratha and more. Recently, a German lady named Andrea shared her hack to make rotis super soft with the addition of a single ingredient. The clip has gone viral and struck a chord with chefs and Indian cooks all over the internet. Take a look:

The video was shared by the blogger on the handle @we_coffeemilkfamily. The clip has received over 1.1 million views and nearly 25k likes. The ingredient that the German lady added to the roti to make it soft was none other than avocado. A little bit of mashed avocado did the trick to make rotis super soft, as per the post. It was simply kneaded into the dough with some water, and then the rotis were prepared normally to give extra soft results.

"At first I thought, mhhhh avocado does not belong in the roti dough... but I had to try it anyway," she wrote in the caption. "After that, I served them to my family and everyone liked this variation. Especially because they get really super soft whether they are puffed or not," she added.

The viral hack of making roti soft by adding avocado to it garnered a lot of appreciation online. "You can try with some spinach also, works fine. Any substance that may release some amount of water," wrote a user. Another chimed in, "This is exactly how I make it and my kid loves it. The fats in avocado make the dough really soft!" Another user suggested, "You must try and knead the flour using spinach purée for green roti and beetroot puree for pink roti. Specially for kids, the colours look so interesting and additional benefits of veggies."

What did you think of this hack to make roti softer? Tell us in the comments.