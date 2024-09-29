Viral Video: Digital Creator Tries 'Frozen Popcorn' For The First Time, Internet Reacts

A video showing a person trying frozen popcorn is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ that40yearguy)

Popcorn is a popular snack option while watching movies. It is beloved by many and its flavours are easily customisable. Digital creator Dustin Haldey recently took Instagram by storm with a video in which he shares his experience of eating frozen popcorn. The clip begins with Dustin admitting that for 40 years he never heard about the concept of freezing popcorn. But, things changed when he came across a video on social media, a snippet of which he added to his post. Revealing the benefits of the method, the digital creator said, "Apparently you are supposed to taste the salt better plus no kernels in your teeth."

He then grabs a packet of popcorn, puts it inside a microwave for them to pop and pours them into a ziplock before keeping it inside a freezer. After completing his daily chores, Dustin takes out the popcorn at night and puts one inside his mouth. His reaction is priceless. He confesses, "It's actually really really good. I know it sounds crazy but that is so good. You can really taste the salt."

To compare, Dustin Haldey tries the normal popcorn before coming to a conclusion. He admits liking frozen popcorn "better" and recommends viewers to "definitely try" it once. "You won't be disappointed," he assures. "I seriously couldn't believe this," read his honest caption. The video has amassed over 3 million views so far.

Instagram users had a lot to say about the viral video in the comments section.

"Brother I put so much butter on my popcorn it would be a frozen block of butter" joked a foodie.

"Interesting. I'm going to try," said a curious user.

Someone else chimed in, "Problem is when I make popcorn and SMELL it, I want it Right Now! Not hours later! How did you manage that?"

Agreeing with Dustin Hadley, a person wrote, "It had more flavour and it was crunchier. It also didn't get stuck in my teeth like hot popcorn."

A user disclosed that he liked "popcorn with hot sauce"

An individual suggested trying popcorn with "frozen water" calling it "a life changer".

