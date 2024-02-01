'Birthday Wishes To Mr. Cutlery' - Hilarious Cake Mistake Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

A viral video regarding a cake blunder has the internet in splits (Photo: Instagram/ mihikaasrani)

Ordering food through delivery apps can sometimes be a type of adventure. There can be unforeseen obstacles, ups and downs and unexpected results once the order arrives. Among the latest incidents going viral involves a birthday cake ordered with an extra topper bearing words that were not wishes. Many people online have found the mistake too funny to resist being amused by it. In an Instagram reel, a woman explains that she had recently placed an order for a birthday cake for her brother via Zomato. In the instructions box, she asked the establishment to write "Happy Birthday Himanshu" on the cake.

Also Read: "Gen Z Paratha" - Street Vendor Stuffing Paratha With Chips Raises Eyebrows Online

She also unticked the box that read, "Don't send cutlery with this order," as she wanted them to do so. When the order arrived, she was shocked to find that the cake had two pieces of chocolate toppers on it. On one of them, "Happy Birthday Birthday Himanshu" was written with icing. On the other was written "Send Cutlery". The woman has called out Zomato for the mistake. In the caption, she joked, "Thanks @zomato for the perfect order! We absolutely loved the extra efforts!" Take a look at the complete reel below.

Also Read: X User Shares Photo Of 'Ex-Girlfriend' Chaat Shop In Bengaluru, Internet In Splits

The video has received more than 500K views so far. Some Instagram users pointed out that it was the fault of the bakery/restaurant that made the cake, not Zomato (who is only a delivery partner). Nevertheless, others took to the comments section to share similar experiences. Many also made fun of the blunder. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Same thing happened with me, I added the instructions to send the anniversary topper but guess what?! They wrote Happy Anniversary topper."

"How is this Zomato's fault? Ask the restaurant."

"Sending Happy belated birthday wishes to Mr. Cutlery!"

"Extra chocolate so don't cry."

"I ordered tea and unticked the option. They sent fork and spoon with the tea and not the cups."

"I'm sorry for what happened with you. But bro, this is funny."

"From now on call your brother "Send Cutlery" & see his reaction"

"Chocolate bar on which "send cutlery" is written can be used as spoon too."

What did you think of this viral video? Has something similar happened to you too? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: ICYMI: Top 10 Food News Stories That Took The Internet By Storm In January 2024