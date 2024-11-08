Peak Bengaluru Moment: Stuck In Traffic For 2 Hours, Man's Food Delivery Arrives In 10 Minutes

A viral post discusses Bengaluru traffic problems and food delivery (Photo: X/ speakingofarpit)

Another example of a "Peak Bengaluru" moment has gone viral on X. The city is well-known for its traffic problems, which are often discussed on social media. A man recently took to the platform to explain how he was stuck in Bangalore traffic for a long time. However, what surprised him was that this situation did not hamper his food delivery, which arrived almost instantly. In the post, he wrote, "Peak Bengaluru moment is when you are stuck in traffic for almost two hours so you order dinner from your car and it gets DELIVERED IN 10 MINUTES (khana khatam lekin ye traffic nahi). ["Food is over but this traffic isn't"]." He shared pictures of the traffic, him accepting his parcel from the food delivery agent on the road and a glimpse of the dish he ordered, lying on the car seat beside him.

Peak Bengaluru moment is when you are stuck in traffic for almost two hours so you order dinner from your car and it gets DELIVERED IN 10 MINUTES 😭😭(khana khatam lekin ye traffic nahi) pic.twitter.com/zyvzHl7pNK — Arpit Arora (@speakingofarpit) November 5, 2024

The X post has over 184K views so far. X users had a lot to say about this incident. Several people responded with humorous remarks. Some people marvelled at the speed of the delivery, while others complained about common traffic issues. Check out some of their comments below:

"Only in Bengaluru can your food outrun the traffic. It's both hilarious and tragic when dinner arrives before you even move an inch. The city's traffic truly has a personality of its own one that tests patience and fuels countless stories like this!"

"Bengaluru traffic be like: dinner delivered in 10 minutes, but I'll be home by breakfast!"

"10 min to mujhe ye decide Karne main lagte hain ki khana kya hai." ["It takes me 10 minutes to decide what to have for food."]

"10 minute delivery?? Itna toh waiter menu laane mai laga deta hai." ["10 minutes delivery? The waiter usually takes that much time to get the menu."]

"This city never fails to amaze me."

“Bengaluru traffic be like: ‘You'll finish dinner, dessert, and maybe your future plans, but I'm not moving'."

Before this, a viral peak Bengaluru post on Reddit discussed how a person in the city discovered that his cook had his own cook (and a maid).

